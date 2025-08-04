Luis Garcia questions whether Liverpool need to sign a striker after welcoming attacking additions to the club this summer. (1:52)

Liverpool have completed the signing of forward Will Wright from Salford City, the club announced on Monday.

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool beat off interest from Arsenal to sign the 17-year old, who made two appearances in League Two last season and was eager for the opportunity to remain the North West.

Liverpool will pay an up-front fee of £200,000 ($267,000) for Wright, sources told ESPN.

Wright made his senior debut for Salford City in the EFL trophy last November.

He has already made an appearance for Liverpool's under-21 side, playing in a goalless draw against Hull City for former Wales' boss Rob Page's side.