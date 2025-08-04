Alex Kirkland can't understand why Real Madrid are favourites to win LaLiga over Barcelona this coming season. (1:16)

A mural dedicated to Lamine Yamal has been defaced in Barcelona.

Images shared on social media on Monday showed seven dwarfs from the "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" original movie have been painted around an image of Yamal on the mural in a wall in Barcelona's Plaza Joanic.

Yamal had faced public criticism for reportedly hiring dwarfs as part of the entertainment in his private birthday party he gave outside of the city last month.

The original artwork was created by urban artist TV Boy and featured the Barcelona wonderkid portrayed as Superman.

The mural was unveiled ahead of the Spain international's 18th birthday on July 13.

Yamal is on tour with Barça in South Korea.