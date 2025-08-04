Diogo Jota and André Silva's boyhood club in Portugal have dedicated their 2025-26 kits to the late brothers.

Jota and Silva died in a car crash near Zamora, Spain on July 3.

Portuguese fourth-tier side Gondomar SC's home, away and third kit feature images of the two brothers on the front, as well as their names on the back underneath an infinity symbol.

Diogo Jota and André Silva feature on the front of Gondomar SC's shirts. Gondomar SC/Facebook

"More than a jersey, an eternal tribute," Gondomar said on social media

"This season, Gondomar Sport Clube takes the field with a heart full of memory and emotion.

"Our new jersey features a large image of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, two sons of Gondomar who left us too soon, but who will live forever in the history of our club and our football."

The back of the club's shirts also feature tributes to Jota and Silva. Gondomar SC/Facebook

The brothers grew up in Gondomar and the club named their training ground after Jota in 2022.

"Every time our players wear this jersey, it will be as if they are stepping onto the field with them. Because football is more than victories and goals; it's legacy, it's family, it's love for our land," Gondomar said.

Meanwhile, Liverpool announced they will wear the words "Forever 20" on their shirts next season.