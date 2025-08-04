Steve Nicol believes Eberechi Eze needs to "step up" amid links with a transfer to Arsenal from Crystal Palace. (0:48)

Crystal Palace have been drawn to face either Fredrikstad or FC Midtjylland in the Conference League play-offs with a decision over their future in European competition expected next week.

Palace are scheduled to face the winners of the third qualifying round tie between Norwegians Fredrikstad or Danish club Midtjylland at Selhurst Park on Aug. 21, with the second leg a week later.

Palace qualified for the Europa League after their FA Cup win over Manchester City in May, but were demoted to the Conference League after breaching UEFA's rules on multi-club ownership.

Amid an appeal, Crystal Palace do yet conclusively know if they will play in the Conference League or Europa League next season. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

They have submitted an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but with that decision not expected until next week, they remain in the draw for Europe's third-tier competition.

Elsewhere, if Scottish Premiership Hibernian beat Partizan Belgrade in the third qualifying round they will face Cypriots AEK Larnaca or Legia Warsaw of Poland.

Likewise, should Dundee United get past Rapid Vienna they will meet AIK Stockholm of Sweden or Hungarians ETO FC Gyor.

If Northern Ireland champions Linfield beat Vikingur of the Faroe Islands they will take on Croatian side HNK Rijeka or Shelbourne of the Republic of Ireland for a place in the main draw.

Another Northern Irish club, Larne, will play Ballkani of Kosovo or League of Ireland Shamrock Rovers if they overcome Portuguese side Santa Clara.

In the Europa League play-offs, Aberdeen will play either Romanian side FCSB -- formerly Steaua Bucharest -- or Kosovan club Drita.