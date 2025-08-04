Open Extended Reactions

Sheffield Wednesday's Supporters Trust have announced plans to protest against club owner Dejphon Chansiri at their opening Championship fixture against Leicester City on Sunday.

Chansiri is under mounting pressure to sell the Owls as a spiralling financial crisis has left players and staff unpaid on time for a third successive month.

The Trust has called on fans to delay entry to their seats until five minutes after kick-off, while a large banner will be displayed in "a visibly empty away end" at the King Power Stadium.

Details of "stronger action" at the Owls' first home game of the season against Stoke on Aug. 16 will be announced soon, the Trust said.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been no strangers to protests during Dejphon Chansiri's time as owner of the club. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

The Trust's statement read: "With [Sunday's] match live on Sky Sports, a visibly empty away end will highlight the seriousness of our club's plight to a national audience.

"An additional impactful, visual large-scale display has been arranged for the day, which we hope will make a huge statement.

"While we are aware stronger action is required this season, we do not feel this is the correct fixture, the opportunity for nationwide coverage is too good to miss.

"Further details for stronger action at our first home game against Stoke City, will be provided very soon.

"We thank supporters for their incredible backing in these difficult times."

Chansiri -- who bought the club for a reported £37.5 million ($49.8m) from Milan Mandaric in 2015 -- is trying to sell the club and recently confirmed he had turned down a £40m bid, while talks with various other interested parties have stalled.

The club has been sanctioned by the English Football League for various financial breaches since 2017 and are currently under three embargoes relating to late payments to HMRC, unpaid debts over transfer fees and failing to pay players and staff on time.

Under a registration embargo, Wednesday are unable to sign players, including free agents, in this summer's window or the following two in 2026.

Dejphon Chansiri has split opinion in his 10 years at Sheffield Wednesday. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Staff wages were paid late in March, May, June and July, while a behind-closed-doors friendly against Burnley on Saturday was cancelled after Wednesday's players refused to play.

Josh Windass and Michael Smith had their contracts terminated by mutual consent this summer to allow them to join Wrexham and Preston North End and it has been reported that defender Max Lowe has also handed in his notice.

There is growing concern within the EFL over whether the Owls will be able to play their first game of the season, while the club has also been forced to close the North Stand at Hillsborough after the Safety Advisory Group refused to issue a safety certificate until renovation work had been completed.