ATLANTA -- Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has said the team are out for "revenge" after their worst season for more than 50 years.

United's 15th-place finish was their lowest in the top-flight since relegation to the second division in 1974.

Ruben Amorim's side have enjoyed a largely positive preseason tour of America with two wins and a draw against West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton.

Players and staff have arrived back in Manchester to go through their final preparation before the start of the new Premier League season.

And ahead of Arsenal's visit to Old Trafford on Aug. 17, Yoro insisted this season "will be different" to last year's disappointing campaign.

"When you play for Manchester United, you need to have the mindset of being the best version of yourself," Yoro said.

"I think what we did last season was a mistake for us. When you're Manchester United, you cannot be at this position. The fans know it, everyone knows it. I think we understand this.

"This season will be different for us. It will be like a revenge from last season. We need to do better."

After spending more than £130 million ($172.7m) to bring in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, United are under pressure to start the season well.

Amorim will also be under the spotlight after a difficult start to his reign.

Yoro said he believes there will be critics hoping that United struggle again, but the Frenchman has backed the squad to cut out the outside noise and have a successful campaign.

"We are a big club," Yoro said. "There are a lot of people that want us to fail and we know that. But there are also a lot of people that want us to do it, to do great things. We just focus on the fans, you know.

"We don't care about what they say outside, about the media, everyone said b------- about us last year.

"But I understand because we didn't do really well. This season will be different, I hope for us. We don't need to listen to this and just be focused on ourselves."