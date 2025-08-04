Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City have agreed a new deal with centre-back Rúben Dias, sources have told ESPN.

Dias was under contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2027. The club have moved quickly to tie down the Portugal defender with a new long-term deal.

City and Dias' representatives are finalising the terms, but sources have told ESPN that an agreement has been reached "in principle."

Dias has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's team since arriving from Benfica in 2020.

Ruben Dias' arrival in Manchester helped City adjust after Vincent Kompany left the club. Marc Guelber/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

He has made more than 200 appearances for City and was named the Premier League's footballer of the year in 2021.

City have a number of other players with contracts expiring within the next two years. Ilkay Gündogan, John Stones, Éderson and Bernardo Silva all have one year remaining on their deals.

Rodri, Phil Foden, Mateo Kovacic, Nathan Aké, Jack Grealish and Manuel Akanji have entered the last two years of their contracts.

Dias has joined Erling Haaland in committing his future to the club. In January, the Norway striker signed a contract which will keep him at City until 2034.

Sources have told ESPN that after securing Dias' future, club bosses will step up attempts to agree new long-term deals with both Rodri and Foden.