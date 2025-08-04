Luis Garcia questions whether Liverpool need to sign a striker after welcoming attacking additions to the club this summer. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Teenager Rio Ngumoha scored a stunning solo goal as Liverpool beat Athletic Club 4-1 in the first of two preseason friendlies at Anfield on Monday.

Darwin Núñez, Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott were also on target for the hosts in the first-leg of Monday's double-header, while Gorka Guruzeta found the back of the net for the visitors .

It was the first time Liverpool had played at Anfield since the passing of striker Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, with former Liverpool captain Phil Thompson and Athletic Club president Jon Uriarte laying wreaths in front of the Kop in tribute before kick-off.

Jota's song could also be heard ringing out from the stands throughout the game and there was a period of applause in the 20th minute in acknowledgment of Jota's shirt number, which Liverpool confirmed they would be retiring last month.

Rio Ngumoha could be poised for a breakout season at Liverpool. DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

While head coach Arne Slot chose not to play many of his first-team regulars in the first of Monday's friendlies, Liverpool started the game well and took the lead inside two minutes when Ngumoha drove from inside his own half and curled a shot into the far corner. It was the 16-year-old's second preseason goal following his superb strike against Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan last week.

Ngumoha then quickly turned provider, heading the ball down for Núñez to sweep in from close range after just five minutes. The visitors came close to pulling one back when Andoni Gorosabel crashed a shot against the top of the crossbar, however Liverpool made it 3-0 before the break when Doak's low shot squirmed under Alez Padilla in the visitors' goal.

- Liverpool transfers: Salford teenager Will Wright joins club

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every shirt released

- Jota and Silva's boyhood club dedicate 25-26 shirts to brothers

Athletic Club threatened again early in the second half, with Guruzeta forcing Hungary youth international Ármin Pécsi into a fine, sprawling save. Liverpool consolidated their dominance when Núñez teed up Elliott to fire home their fourth just before the hour mark, before Athletic Club reduced the deficit through a Guruzeta header in the 76th minute.

Both Liverpool and Athletic Club will field much-changed sides in a second Anfield friendly on Monday night. Captain Virgil van Dijk is set to miss out through illness while defender Conor Bradley will be absent with an injury.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker also won't be involved, having left Liverpool's preseason tour of the Far East last week due to a personal matter.