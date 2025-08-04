Open Extended Reactions

Russell Martin claimed criticism of some of his Rangers squad following their deflating 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Saturday came from a position of "love and care."

The Gers boss hit out following the William Hill Premiership opener at Fir Park, questioning mentality, speaking about "egos" and accusing some of "self-preservation."

Martin was speaking again at the club's training ground ahead of the first leg of the Champions League third qualifier against Czech side Viktoria Plzen at Ibrox on Tuesday night, where a playoff tie against Austrian outfit RB Salzburg or Club Brugge of Belgium awaits the winners.

"I think if they know us by now as a group of coaches that it all comes from a place of love and care for them," said the Gers boss. He added, "hopefully he will be in it, we will wait and see." when asked if new signing Oliver Antman, the Finland winger who joined from Go Ahead Eagles on Monday, will be included in the squad.

"We are here, myself, Gilly [Matt Gill, assistant], the coaches, ultimately for the players. We're here to win football matches, but as coaches day to day, we are here to help the players.

"That's our job, to help them win, to help them develop, to help them improve and understand why, to help them enjoy playing for a club like this, because I don't think too many of them have enjoyed it enough to play for this amazing football club, because it's not always easy.

Russell Martin and Rangers are readying to play Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League third qualifier on Tuesday. Getty Images

"I don't come out and say that because I want to be ruthless and all that stuff. If they know me as a person, the people who do know me, they know it comes from a place of love and to help them and to want them to be better.

"So they're good people, but the default to try and protect yourself when it gets tough, we need to just shed that a little bit."

Martin confirmed that Thelo Aasgaard and Hamza Igamane will again miss out through fitness issues while it is not clear if Mikey Moore, the 17-year-old attacker who has signed on loan from Tottenham, will receive international clearance in time to be part of the squad.

On the task facing his side, Martin said: "The game is going to be tough. They are really powerful, really strong, play forward quickly, run forward quickly.

"It's a really different test to the Panathinaikos one and it is a really interesting and exciting one for us.

"They have strength in certain areas, but we have to try and turn the game, especially at Ibrox, into the game that we want, move the ball quickly, better than we did the other day.

"We have to really be up for the fight against these guys, but I am looking forward to it."