Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's 13-month stay in west London has come to an end. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Everton have signed midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea, the club has announced.

The transfer brings an end to an underwhelming year in west London for the 26-year-old.

Dewsbury-Hall made just two starts for Chelsea in the Premier League last season following his £30 million ($39.8m) move to the club from Leicester City in July 2024.

However, he did play a part in Chelsea's Club World Cup success in the United States this summer. He scored his sixth and final Chelsea goal against Flamengo in the round of 16.

Dewsbury-Hall becomes Everton's sixth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Thierno Barry, Carlos Alcaraz, Adam Aznou and Mark Travers.

"I'm honestly very excited, my family's excited. There's a real buzz about this. It feels right for me" Dewsbury-Hall said.

"So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here.

"Everton's one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I think that in the next couple of years, the future is going to be bright. It was an easy decision in the end to come here and play for this club.

"You look at the stadium -- it's incredible. Obviously, I've played in all of the Premier League stadiums, and this is one of, if not the most impressive, so that in itself is a major, major exciting factor for wanting to join."

The Merseyside club begin the season against Leeds United at Elland Road before playing their first Premier League match at the newly-built Hill Dickinson Stadium, against Brighton, on Aug. 24.