Squads are taking shape fast ahead of the Premier League curtain being raised in nine days' time, when Liverpool host Bournemouth at Anfield.

Previews are always tricky business. A year ago, who thought Liverpool would be champions, Manchester City would misfire and Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur would finish 15th and 17th, respectively? Nevertheless, it's fun to look ahead, even with some important business to be done before the transfer window closes on Sept. 1.

Here are my thoughts on each Premier League club ahead of the new season.

Last season: 2nd place, 74 points

After three successive runners-up finishes, the Gunners have a realistic chance to go one better. Having already boasted the league's best defense last season -- conceding just 34 goals -- they've now significantly strengthened their attack. Much will depend on whether Viktor Gyökeres can bring his spectacular scoring for Sporting CP in Portugal (45 goals in all competitions last season) to the Premier League. Noni Madueke, who joined from Chelsea, could also make a big impact.

Expectations are high for Viktor Gyokeres, whom Arsenal signed from Sporting CP in a €63 million deal. Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Last season: 6th place, 66 points

Money seems a little tighter, and most transfer speculation surrounds striker Ollie Watkins or goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. However, Villa have reportedly agreed a £30 million deal with Nice for Ivory Coast striker Evann Guessand, who scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 last season. This is still a strong squad, but success in the Europa League might be more realistic than a top-five finish.

Last season: 9th place, 56 points

They lost center back Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid and left back Milos Kerkez to Liverpool, while center back Illia Zabarnyi is on Paris Saint-Germain's radar, too. How they fill those defensive gaps will be crucial, but do not rule out more surprises from bright young boss Andoni Iraola.

Last season: 10th place, 56 points

This has been an alarming summer for Bees fans, with the loss of head coach Thomas Frank to Tottenham Hotspur, top scorer Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United and midfield anchor Christian Nørgaard to Arsenal. Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 goals in the last campaign, could leave, too. A baptism of fire awaits new boss Keith Andrews.

Last season: 8th place, 61 points

João Pedro's move to Chelsea leaves a hole, but a raft of low-key arrivals, such as striker Charalambos Kostoulas and left back Maxim De Cuyper, could develop into future stars in the recent Brighton tradition. The Seagulls still have enough talent for their season to go well, especially in midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Last season: Promoted from the Championship

They had the meanest defense in the land -- just 16 goals conceded in 46 games -- as they bounced back up from the Championship under Scott Parker. England veteran Kyle Walker headlines 10 new summer signings as they prepare for what should be a grueling campaign. They will be fighting recent history, which says promoted clubs go back down, but this club has defied the critics before.

Last season: 4th place, 69 points

Buoyed by winning the Club World Cup, Chelsea are maturing fast and have top talent like Cole Palmer and Moisés Caicedo. João Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato all look like good signings. They will be title contenders unless their summer exertions take a toll.

play 0:55 What will Jorrel Hato's role be at Chelsea? Steve Nicol reacts to Chelsea's agreement to sign 19-year-old defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax.

Last season: 12th place, 53 points

The FA Cup winners have the quality to surprise if they can cope with Thursday nights in Europe and keep Eberechi Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marc Guéhi and Adam Wharton on board. In that regard, they are praying for the transfer window to shut.

Last season: 13th place, 48 points

With the opening of their posh new ground, the Hill Dickinson Stadium, they need to quickly make it feel like home. New striker Thierno Barry, signed from Villarreal for £27 million, got 11 LaLiga goals last season. Manager David Moyes needs him to succeed and for other transfer targets to be signed. But Moyes has a Midas touch with the Toffees. The mood is upbeat.

Last season: 11th place, 54 points

Five losses in their past last seven games at the end of the season ended their European hopes, and they have been quiet in the summer, only signing a backup goalkeeper from Ligue 1 (Benjamin Lecomte from Montpellier, who were relegated). But this remains a useful squad with a good coach in Marco Silva. With some late additions, they won't be pushovers for anyone.

Last season: Promoted from the Championship

Last season's Championship title winners (on goal difference over Burnley), Leeds have strengthened a squad familiar with top-flight football by adding useful players like midfielder Sean Longstaff, tough Serie A defender Jaka Bijol and Brazilian keeper Lucas Perri. Manager Daniel Farke might be wiser from previous struggles at this level with Norwich City in 2019. They need top scorer Joël Piroe (19 league goals last season) and speedy Daniel James to prosper and give them the firepower to win enough games.

Last season: 1st place, 84 points

The Premier League champions have been on a £300 million summer spending spree, and they might not be finished yet. The Reds rightly are favorites to retain their crown, with only a few possible issues: getting a new-look team to gel, integrating their star arrivals (namely Florian Wirtz, Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong), finding more defensive cover and working through the incalculable toll on the club from the tragic death of Diogo Jota.

Last season: 3rd place, 71 points

They are desperate to show that last season was just a blip. The team has been refreshed significantly in the past two windows -- Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rayan Cherki are a few of their new arrivals -- and crucially, Ballon d'Or winner Rodri is back to anchor the midfield. But there is a slight suspicion that this team is still in transition.

Last season: 15th place, 42 points

Things can only get better, and now comes the acid test for manager Ruben Amorim. Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha will bring goals (35 combined in the league last season) and fit perfectly into Amorim's beloved 3-4-2-1, and a new striker could be on the way. But United need fresh legs and energy in midfield, as well as a change of culture. A top-six finish is the minimum requirement.

play 1:40 Hislop: Amorim is doing 'the best he can' at Man United Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley debate whether Manchester United's positive preseason will change their outlook for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Last season: 5th place, 66 points

The Magpies must feel like a jilted lover with star striker Alexander Isak wanting out amid links with Liverpool and rebuffs from transfer targets Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford. Winger Anthony Elanga adds Olympian speed, but manager Eddie Howe is in a jam if the club loses Isak, though a bid has been submitted for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko (though there's competition from Man United). The squad needs more depth with a Champions League campaign to negotiate.

Last season: 7th place, 65 points

Keeping the excellent No. 10 Morgan Gibbs-White out of the clutches of Spurs is the key piece of summer business. However, they might struggle to repeat last season's heroics, especially with European matches added to their schedule. Tactical tweaks might be needed, too, because teams started to figure out Forest at the back end of last season.

Last season: Promoted from the Championship

They pulled off a real coup in signing vastly experienced midfielder Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen to lead a young squad. Winger Simon Adingra and Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra are other good additions. But the Black Cats are up against it, as six of the past 10 Championship playoff winners failed to avoid relegation.

Last season: 17th place, 38 points

Can Thomas Frank bring his Brentford magic to a bigger stage? The likeable Dane is smart and tactically versatile, but the Spurs gig is not an easy one, and Frank has to instill a winning mentality into a team that lost 22 top-flight games last season despite winning the Europa League. The departure of club legend Son Heung-Min and a potentially long-term injury to James Maddison will be a real challenge to navigate.

play 0:56 The numbers behind Son Heung-min's legendary Tottenham career Take a look at the numbers behind Son Heung-min's legendary Tottenham career after he announced he's leaving the club after almost 10 years.

Last season: 14th place, 43 points

Hammers fans were bored and disillusioned with last season's no-show. The pressure is on head coach Graham Potter to prove he is the man to change the mood. Captain Jarrod Bowen and player of the year Aaron Wan-Bissaka stood out, but new recruits are needed elsewhere to add pace and dynamism.

Last season: 16th place, 42 points

Head coach Vitor Pereira's pub celebrations with the fans were a sign of the spirit that lifted Wolves clear of trouble last season. The defense improved markedly, but they have lost two key players in Cunha (to Man United) and Ait-Nouri (to Man City) -- a real concern in such a powerful division. Quality replacements are needed.