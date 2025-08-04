Stevie Nicol praises Son Heung-min's decision to leave Tottenham as he believes it comes at the right time in his career. (1:09)

South Korea international Son Heung-Min is poised to sign with MLS side LAFC, with an unveiling happening as soon as Wednesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Son, 33, announced his departure from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, concluding a 10-year spell at the London club, though at the time he didn't specify his next destination.

But sources confirmed that Son is headed to LAFC for a fee of around $26 million. That figure would break the mark of $22 million Atlanta United FC spent last winter to acquire forward Emmanuel Latte Lath.

Son played his final game for Spurs on Sunday in Seoul in a friendly against Newcastle United, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Son was given a standing ovation and a guard of honor from both sets of players as he was substituted in the second half.

He told Spur's website: "It was a perfect moment. Sharing these beautiful moments are something that I will never forget and I will always appreciate it -- from the fans, the players and the gaffer. He understood my situation and was always on my side. He always listened to me and asked what I wanted to do. I have a huge respect and am very grateful."

ESPN reported in June 2023 that Son attracted a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, although he opted to remain at the club then. Now it looks as though LAFC have beaten out Al Ittihad for Son's signature.

Tottenham's Europa League final win over Manchester United gave Son the opportunity to lift his first trophy for the club after becoming only the seventh player ever to reach 450 appearances for Spurs -- with 198 Premier League goal contributions -- since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for £22 million ($29.8 million).

Son is set to join an LAFC side that currently sits in sixth place in MLS's Western Conference, though the Black-and-Gold have at least two games in hand on the teams above them in the standings.

GiveMeSport was the first to report Son's move and the financial details.