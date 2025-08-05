Luis Garcia questions whether Liverpool need to sign a striker after welcoming attacking additions to the club this summer. (1:52)

Is signing a striker the right move for Liverpool? (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United have made an improved €90 million offer to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko -- so will Manchester United respond? Meanwhile, Arsenal could end their pursuit of Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Son Heung-min to join LAFC in MLS record move

- Sources: Rúben Dias agrees new Man City deal

- Isak back in Newcastle training amid Liverpool talk

Benjamin Sesko is edging closer to a move to the Premier League. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- A fresh offer has been made by Newcastle for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, according to The Athletic. The Magpies are reportedly pushing to win the race for the 22-year-old ahead of Manchester United. The Slovenia international could arrive at St. James' Park as a potential replacement for Liverpool-linked forward Alexander Isak. Florian Plettenberg reports that the proposal is worth a total of €90 million, but Sesko is yet to indicate his final preference -- if Man United respond by matching the Magpies' bid.

- Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze appears likely to stay at the club, reports The Sun. Despite negotiations with Arsenal regarding a deal for the 27-year-old, the Gunners aren't prepared to activate his £68 million release clause. The Eagles are insisting that it must be met, so Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could now begin to look at potential alternatives. Eze contributed to 16 goals in 34 Premier League matches last season.

- Juventus still see Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali as their dream signing, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are expected to end negotiations with Sporting CP for Morten Hjulmand, 26, and concentrate on landing the 25-year-old Tonali. The backup option is Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Matt O'Riley, 24. Tonali made 36 Premier League appearances last season.

- Talks over personal terms are ongoing between Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Everton after a £28 million deal was agreed, according to BBC Sport. The 26-year-old is reported to have "initially been reluctant" to leave Stamford Bridge, but the Toffees are now close to finalising an agreement. Dewsbury-Hall is also on the radar of Fulham, but it looks as though they will need to move quickly if they are to make a viable challenge for his signature.

- Atlético Madrid want to sign an attacking player, Diario AS reports, and having missed out on VfB Stuttgart's Enzo Millot to Al Ahli, they're now looking at Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori. Long-term candidate Ademola Lookman of Atalanta is another option. Lookman might prove too expensive, the newspaper claims, before mentioning Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo and Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo. Meanwhile, Marca reports that talks between Atlético and Napoli over Raspadori "intensified on Monday" -- as other alternatives are also being looked at -- and Cadena SER agrees that the Italy international is a top target.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:01 Nicol: Why would Šeško choose Man United over Newcastle? After reports emerged that Newcastle's bid for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško were rejected, Stevie Nicol reacts to rumours surrounding his future.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- England under-20 international Will Lankshear has joined Oxford United on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City are set to offer midfielder Rodri a new four-year contract that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2029. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A permanent move for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is being discussed by Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old made 17 appearances while on loan at BVB last season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson remains likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (The Athletic)

- Endrick was close to joining Real Sociedad on loan before his latest injury setback. The Brazil forward will now focus on his recovery and won't leave Real Madrid in this window. (Cadena COPE)

- Multiple clubs in Europe are exploring a loan move for RB Salzburg midfielder Bobby Clark, who has been offered to Newcastle. (The Chronicle)

- Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani. (TEAMtalk)

- Sporting CP are in advanced talks to sign Portuguese winger Jota Silva on loan from Nottingham Forest. (A Bola)

- Paris FC are among the clubs interested in signing Barcelona's teenage right-back Hector Fort on a season-long loan. (Diario Sport)

- Torino expect to complete the signing of Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone from Napoli this week. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Brazilian goalkeeper Neto is in talks to terminate his contract with Bournemouth to join Botafogo. (Globoesporte)

- Two clubs in the Premier League have shown interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Nicolo Schira)

- Borussia Dortmund are interested in Brighton attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Manchester City have no interest in adding a permanent option clause in any loan deal involving attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri, who Roma are keen on signing. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Stuttgart are lining up an approach to sign Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira permanently. (The Athletic)

- Sevilla defender Loic Bade isn't prioritising a move to Bournemouth, who could face competition from Bayer Leverkusen and Sunderland. (Foot Mercato)

- Midfielder Yves Bissouma is expected to be offloaded by Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window closes. (Football Insider)

- Juventus intend to part ways with midfielder Douglas Luiz, but manager Igor Tudor wants to keep Teun Koopmeiners. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Former West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal is set to join Hoffenheim after agreeing personal terms with the Bundesliga club. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Advanced talks are underway between Wolfsburg and Coventry City regarding a move for wing-back Michael van Ewijk. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Wolves and Sunderland are exploring a move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Julian Ryerson. (Patrick Berger)