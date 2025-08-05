Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz has said he does not feel the pressure of his £100 million ($133m) transfer fee as he sets his sights on helping the club retain the Premier League title.

Wirtz joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in June in a deal that could rise to a British-record £116m with add-ons.

Arne Slot's side saw off competition from Bayern Munich and Manchester City to secure his signature.

However, the 22-year-old does not believe the expectation around him will affect his performances.

"I don't think about this," Wirtz said after Liverpool's preseason victory over Athletic Club.

"I just want to play football. How much money the clubs pay between each other doesn't matter."

Wirtz has already made an impressive start to life on Merseyside, scoring his first goal for his new club against Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan last week and turning in another eye-catching display in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Athletic Club.

Florian Wirtz has made a promising start to his Liverpool career. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

"I'm really enjoying the first weeks," he said.

"Monday was the first time at Anfield also. I like it. I came for that reason, because I could fit into this team. I'm enjoying playing with these players. It's getting every time a little bit better. I'm happy with how it's going.

"I'm a player who needs freedom on the pitch and the manager gives that to me. Of course, I have to respect the position and the players around me. But I try to give my best on the pitch and find the right places. I have the freedom to do that."

It has been a busy summer for Liverpool in the transfer market, with the club also having signed Wirtz's former Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong, Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili -- who signed from Valencia last summer -- has also joined up with the squad after spending last season on loan with the Spanish side.

"I think it's good that we have a few new players who have come [to the club] at the same time, so we can connect a little bit and talk to each other about how we feel," Wirtz said.

"It helps to come into the team. Of course, the big challenge is to take the title again. It's the most difficult thing. I try just to create chances, also to work against the ball because I can also run a lot. I will try to bring that into the team. Then with the ball I hope I can make the team better and bring my team-mates into better situations."

On the prospect of playing in the Premier League, Wirtz said: "I will try to find the right places to be and the right spaces to get the ball, and to be dangerous and create chances. I've not played a match in the Premier League yet, but I'm looking forward to it.

"That's why I came here. I'm really looking forward to playing in it. There will of course be some differences from the German league but that's something I can learn. It will make me better."