Why everyone is talking about Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha, 16

Open Extended Reactions

If Liverpool's plethora of world-class summer signings, at a cost of over £200 million, didn't already stir up enough excitement among supporters, the emergence of 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha has surely added the finishing touch.

A prodigious attacking midfielder, whose name has long circulated in youth-football circles, Ngumoha had already given a glimpse of his potential when became the youngest Liverpool player [aged 16 years and 135 days old] to appear in the FA Cup when given a start against Accrington Stanley back in January 2025 (his only senior appearance to date.) But in Liverpool's final pre-season clash against Athletic Club at Anfield, the teenager made his breakthrough from the first whistle.

With only two minutes on the clock, Ngumoha scored a brilliant individual goal which encapsulated many of his skills. Picking up the ball in his own half, he forcefully nudged midfielder Curtis Jones aside then surged forward in a determined fashion before rifling a strike into the net from the edge of the area.

16 YEAR OLD RIO NGUMOHA CANNOT STOP SCORING IN LIVERPOOL'S PRESEASON 😤



What a run. What a finish. pic.twitter.com/PRmGRfKOww — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 4, 2025

Initially a standout player in Chelsea's academy, Ngumoha was considered such a talent that Liverpool scouts were reportedly denied access to Cobham once word of the Merseyside club's interest spread. But Chelsea's grip eventually loosened and, in April of last year, Liverpool won the race for his signature before his performances for England at U15 level and in the UEFA Youth League added to his growing reputation.

Ngumoha turns 17 on Aug. 29, a milestone expected to coincide with the signing of his first professional contract. Liverpool have even bent their usually rigid wage policy for academy graduates to secure the London-born prospect, who is of Nigerian descent, and hopes are high that he can make an impact on the first-team this season.

Position

Right footed and predominantly operating on the left flank, where he likes to cut inside, Ngumoha isn't your typical wide playmaker. He's not someone who demands constant ball contact to orchestrate moves; instead, he thrives on finding space to isolate his opponents in one-vs.-ones.

The graphic above shows how he can start moves from deep with take-ons, and primarily looks to influence play on the left side of the final third with passes, dribbles and shots.

Strengths

Ngumoha's goal against Athletic Club highlighted several of his defining qualities: excellent dribbling (potentially one of the best Liverpool have had in years), composure under pressure, and an insatiable desire to head goalward once space opens up. Last season, he averaged over 10 take-ons per game at youth level, which is a staggering figure even in the highest youth categories.

Unlike many his age, Ngumoha is no stranger to physical contact. Standing at 5-foot-7, he may not be tall, but is powerfully built, compact and fearless in duels (which might even open up the option of playing him as a box-to-box No. 8 midfielder.) He's a player who accelerates off the mark like a sprinter and his ability to reach high speeds from a standing start adds to his threat. Furthermore, though it's a common optical illusion in football, he is one of those players who appears faster when running with the ball than without it.

Ngumoha is also blessed with exceptional body control and frequently uses rapid body feints/shifts to put defender off balance. These jinks, paired with his upper-body strength and low center of gravity, make him hard to dispossess. Importantly, unlikely many of his peers, he has an end product. His ball-striking ability, from both open play and set pieces adds another layer of incision to his game, and manager Arne Slot is reported to rate his shooting technique highly, which could render him a valuable option this season.

He's equally smart without the ball. His movement off the blind side of defenders and ability to occupy advanced spaces around the box point to a high footballing IQ. His headed assist for Darwin Núñez against Athletic Club -- finding a pocket of space before supplying nicely delivered knockdown -- was another example of his urgency to push into the attacking box from wide deliveries.

Things to work on

DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Ngumoha's belief in his own abilities can sometimes verge on overconfidence. Against Athletic, there were moments where he chose to take on two, or even three, defenders, despite the low chances of success. These high-risk decisions can lead to dangerous turnovers, especially in more competitive fixtures.

Yet, for Slot and the Liverpool staff, this isn't necessarily a huge issue. They'd much rather work on a bold, expressive attacker who tries to make things happen than having to carefully integrate a teenager who is too timid to take on responsibility.

His attitude on the defensive end also speaks volumes. While he's not yet an expert presser or consistently successful in winning back possession, he's committed to the task. His willingness to track back and engage in recovery runs -- albeit sometimes resulting in clumsy fouls -- is a positive sign. With more experience and coaching, the more-nuanced aspects of defensive positioning and timing will surely follow.

In Quotes

- "I'm not trying to rush because I'm still only young. But at the same time, I just want to show the manager what I can do and not get too complacent. I just want to do bigger and better things for me and the club." -- Ngumoha on his future.

- "We've only played two games over here [on their Asian tour] and we haven't played against Premier League opponents yet, but I see him train, I see him play, and the impact he has when he trains and plays is really promising.

"Playing in the Premier League, playing every three days with the Champions League games in between, that's something else. But he's definitely a player who shows at this moment in time that if he keeps bringing these performances in, then tonight [against Yokohama F. Marinos] definitely won't be the last time he plays a few minutes for Liverpool. It's all about consistency. He needs to show it every single day we're on the pitch." -- Slot, on Ngumoha's pre-season performances.

- "This boy is and will be a top, top player." -- Chelsea legend John Terry commenting on an Instagram post announcing Liverpool's signing of Ngumoha in 2024.

What's next?

When Ngumoha arrived at Anfield last summer, his reputation preceded him. Rarely does the transfer of a youth player attract so much media attention, and Chelsea's extreme reluctance to part with the teenager indicated he was already a special prospect.

Of course, as with any young player, there is risk attached to putting too much pressure on the 16-year-old. The next few years promise to be huge in terms of his both physical and mental development, with injuries and external scrutiny just two of the factors that can destabilize a young career.

That said, it is impossible not to get excited about Ngumoha, and there is a growing feeling at Anfield that he is the club's most promising young attacker since Raheem Sterling joined from Queens Park Rangers in 2010. He is already well-accustomed to training with the first team, and has credited the likes of Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson with helping him to adapt to senior football.

Slot will not want to rush his development, or get into a position where Liverpool are reliant on him this season. However, with Luis Diaz having left the club this summer to join Bayern Munich, there will likely be opportunities for Ngumoha to get minutes under his belt playing on the left wing.

Based on his preseason performances, he certainly looks up for the challenge. -- Beth Lindop