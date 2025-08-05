Open Extended Reactions

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey has said he wants to feel the love after joining Celtic on loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old will spend the season in Glasgow following talks with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

The centre-back told Celtic TV: "I had a long conversation with the manager and I liked what he was saying to me about the club, how much he appreciates the club and how much Glasgow appreciates the club.

"I wanted to go somewhere where, if I'm playing, I want to be appreciated, so I felt like this was the best option for me.

"This is a big opportunity. I want to come here and show my talent and show my levels.

"I feel like it will be good for me to come and hopefully help the team to win the league again and do well in Europe."

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey will spend the season on loan at Celtic. Craig Foy/SNS Group via Getty Images

Simpson-Pusey captained City to FA Youth Cup success in 2024 before getting his first taste of first-team action in a preseason friendly against Celtic last summer.

He went on to make six competitive appearances for Pep Guardiola's team last season while being named Premier League 2 player of the year as he captained City's under-21s to the title.

Rodgers tipped Simpson-Pusey to be an important addition to his squad with the teenager set to compete with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Auston Trusty for a place in defence.

"Jahmai is a quick, dominant centre-half. He is a strong defender but can also move the ball forward very well as we progress through the pitch," the Celtic manager said.

"I know Jahmai is excited about this move and bringing him to the club creates even more competition, which will only benefit us.

"I am sure he will settle in well with the squad as we get ready for the matches we have coming up at home and abroad."