Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano remained optimistic that Lionel Messi's injury will not keep him sidelined for long, but the Argentina captain will miss the game against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday night.

Messi suffered a "minor" muscle injury in his right leg on Saturday night when playing against Necaxa in the Leagues Cup match at Chase Stadium, exiting the pitch in the 11th minute before heading directly into the locker room. The club confirmed his medical clearance would depend on "clinical progress and response to treatment."

Speaking in a news conference on Tuesday, Mascherano said: "Yes, I spoke to him. Well, the club issued a statement that was very clear. It's a slight injury, within the bad news, it's good news.

"We don't like to estimate a return, especially in Leo's [case]. He usually recovers very well from injuries and above all, normally does with speed. So we will see, but clearly for tomorrow he is unavailable. But then we will see how he feels, how he progresses."

Following Wednesday's match, the team is scheduled to face Orlando City in MLS regular-season action on Sunday at Inter & Co Stadium.

Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami's game against Necaxa early with a muscle injury. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

For now, Inter Miami prepares to face Pumas in the final group stage match of the Leagues Cup tournament and will do so with Maximiliano Falcón in mind after the player's red card was rescinded by the disciplinary committee.

"The team was careful to appeal the red card and obviously they gave us the decision. We thought it was unfair in the game and this decision ended up confirming it," Mascherano said. "So obviously it's good news. He's an important part of the team, especially at this point in the season. He's another player we will decide if he starts tomorrow or not."

Given the tournament's new format, Inter Miami must defeat Pumas on Wednesday in order to remain mathematically able to finish the group stage within the first four places on the MLS table. The top four teams from each league will advance to the knockout stage.

Inter Miami sits in third place with five points in two games, after defeating Atlas FC and then drawing 2-2 against Necaxa but winning the penalty shootout to receive the additional point.

Mascherano also spoke of his admiration for midfielder and Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets whose Miami contract expires at the end of the year.

"Busquets is obviously a very important player in the history of football and the club. I went to Barcelona to learn from him; I went as a substitute and learned from him, so imagine what life is like now that I have to coach him. Things that are inexplicable," Mascherano said.

"Clearly, when it comes to the top four, now including Rodrigo De Paul, they are issues for the club and the club's project, where they end up talking face to face with the owners and the decisions are beyond that.

"I'm delighted with these seven months for Sergio. I hope he can continue playing, and if it's at Inter Miami, even better. I tell him every day, he has a lot to contribute. I'm not involved in anything that has to do with the talks between the player and the club. I don't have much information on that."