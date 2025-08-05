Ale Moreno spotted warning signs for Liverpool in their 3-2 win over Athletic Club in preseason. (1:16)

Open Extended Reactions

England under-21 midfielder Tyler Morton has joined Lyon from Liverpool in a permanent transfer, the clubs announced Tuesday.

Liverpool will receive a transfer fee of £15 million ($20m) from the French club, sources told ESPN's Beth Lindop.

- Karlsen: Why everyone is talking about Liverpool's Ngumoha, 16

- Wirtz not pressured by £100m Liverpool price tag

- Wirtz 'creativity' can offset loss of TAA, Slot says

Morton, 22, came through Liverpool's youth system and made 14 appearances for the club's senior team. He made five appearances last season, though none in the Premier League as the Merseyside club lifted the title.

After making his Liverpool debut in September 2021, Morton spent the following two seasons on loan in the Championship, first with Blackburn Rovers and then with Hull City.

Tyler Morton has joined Lyon from Liverpool. Thomas Tang/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Morton played an important role in England's victory at this summer's European Under-21 Championship, coming on as a substitute in the final to provide the assist for the winning goal against Germany in extra time.

Lyon will remain in Ligue 1 for next season after winning an appeal against their demotion to the second tier due to financial issues.