Open Extended Reactions

Nicolas Milanovic hopes a strong season with Aberdeen can help him force his way into the Australia team ahead of next summer's World Cup.

The 23-year-old winger made his competitive Dons debut in Monday's 2-0 William Hill Premiership defeat away to Hearts after joining from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers earlier this summer.

Milanovic's enterprising display was one of the few positives for Aberdeen at Tynecastle, and he is intent on continuing to flourish in Jimmy Thelin's side with a view to being part of next year's global showpiece in North America.

"I've yet to make my first cap for Australia, I've been around it, but just haven't made that cap yet," he said. "So that's a personal goal of mine, to thrive this year and hopefully it will get me there.

"And the World Cup, obviously, is a big, big ambition of mine. I think everyone dreams of being in the World Cup, so yeah, hopefully club success brings that.

"I just want to do well here and do as much as I can for the team. And hopefully that will get me there."

Nicolas Milanovic joined Aberdeen from A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers this year. Getty Images

Milanovic is relishing Aberdeen's upcoming European adventure after they learned on Monday that they will face Romanian side FCSB or Kosovan outfit Drita in their Europa League playoff later this month.

"A kid from Australia, I didn't really expect two years ago to be playing in a Europa League playoff, so I'm excited," he said. "That's another thing, a personal achievement I've got coming my way.

"I think the team's going to be more than ready for that draw. I don't know if it's a favourable or unfavourable draw, but we'll just go in there wanting to win, of course."

Milanovic is adamant there is no need for any dejection in the wake of their defeat at Hearts.

"It's round one, we have plenty of time to improve and gel," he said. "The chemistry is just going to get better over the next few weeks. Now it's just on to Celtic next weekend."