Son Heung-Min attended LAFC's Leagues Cup victory over Tigres UANL at Los Angeles' BMO Stadium on Tuesday night, watching from a luxury suite.

The 33-year-old South Korea superstar forward finalized a deal to join the Los Angeles team after a decade at Tottenham Hotspur, sources told ESPN. LAFC announced a news conference for Wednesday to introduce Son formally.

LAFC will pay a transfer fee of around $26 million, according to sources. That figure would break the mark of $22 million Atlanta United FC spent last winter to acquire forward Emmanuel Latte Lath.

The club showed Son on the stadium video board late in the first half as he waved to roaring fans thrilled by their team's landmark acquisition. The fans also celebrated LAFC's 2-1 win against Tigres, which was the team's only victory in the Leagues Cup.

Los Angeles has the world's largest ethnic Korean population outside Korea, with the city's vibrant Koreatown district sitting just a couple of miles from LAFC's BMO Stadium.

LAFC is undoubtedly hoping to market Son as a soccer counterpart to the Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, albeit on a smaller scale. Ohtani, the three-time MLB MVP from Japan who is on a trajectory to become the greatest Asian player in baseball history, draws fans from across the Pacific Rim to Dodger Stadium while attracting millions in sponsorships and partnerships for the Dodgers.

Son's move to California also puts him in a position to make an impact on and off the field at the World Cup, which will be held across North America in 2026. Son, the captain of his national team, has already said he will play in his fourth World Cup.

Son played his final game for Spurs on Sunday in Seoul in a friendly against Newcastle United, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Son was given a standing ovation and a guard of honor from both sets of players as he was substituted in the second half.

"It was a perfect moment. Sharing these beautiful moments are something that I will never forget and I will always appreciate it -- from the fans, the players and the gaffer. He understood my situation and was always on my side. He always listened to me and asked what I wanted to do. I have a huge respect and am very grateful," Son said after his last game with the Spurs.

Son was a beloved presence at Spurs, scoring 173 goals in 454 competitive appearances for the North London club while rising to global prominence with his combination of speed, playmaking skill and finishing acumen.

Son will be reunited in Los Angeles with longtime Tottenham teammate Lloris, who has been outstanding since becoming LAFC's goalkeeper last season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.