Transfer rumors, news: Milan monitor Højlund as Sesko deal edges closer

Craig Burley believes that Ruben Amorim will "have to go" if they fail to make it into the top-half of the Premier League after their new summer arrivals. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund is of interest to AC Milan, while RB Leipzig are looking to sign Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott as a replacement for Chelsea-linked Xavi Simons. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sesko: Man United, Newcastle make bids for striker

- Sources: Son Heung-min to join LAFC in MLS record move

- Sources: Barcelona mull legal options over Ter-Stegen injury

Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund is out of favor at the club. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund looks set to leave the club as an €85 million move for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko edges closer, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. And AC Milan remain interested in the Denmark international, who signed from Atalanta in 2023 for €74m plus €10m in add-ons but has scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances since.

- An approach to sign Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott has been made by RB Leipzig, according to The Athletic. It is reported that the Bundesliga club see the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Xavi Simons, who is being linked with a €70m move to Chelsea. Elliott is reported to be open to leaving Anfield this summer, in search of more regular first team football, with any deal expected to require an offer in excess of €45m.

- Napoli have resurfaced as a destination for AC Milan and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, says Gianluca Di Marzio. "Several discussions" have reportedly already taken place, with Napoli manager Antonio Conte seeing the 22-year-old as a strong fit for his squad that would complete their transfer business this summer. Musah, who arrived at San Siro from Valencia in 2023, was a key player for the Rossoneri last season, making 40 appearances across all competitions.

- Manchester United have dismissed interest in center back Harry Maguire from five teams, reports The Daily Mail. Clubs in the Premier League as well as Serie A are reported to be keen on the 32-year-old, but the Red Devils want him to stay put and intend to propose a new contract that could secure him at Old Trafford for the remainder of his career. Maguire made 40 appearances across all competitions last season while establishing himself as a mainstay in manager Ruben Amorim's side.

- West Ham are monitoring the situation of Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling, according to TalkSPORT. Manager Graham Potter is said to have a positive relationship with the 30-year-old after working with him during his time at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are keen to part ways with him before the transfer window closes. Juventus are also exploring a move for Sterling, but it is reported that he would prefer to stay in London, with Fulham and Crystal Palace also recently linked after his failed loan move to Arsenal.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- England under-21 midfielder Tyler Morton has joined Lyon from Liverpool in a permanent transfer. Liverpool will receive a transfer fee of £15m from the French club, sources told ESPN's Beth Lindop. Read

- Ajax have signed Spain U16 midfielder Eloi Gomez as a free agent. A youth product of Barcelona, Gomez, 16, has signed a contract until June 2028 with the Eredivisie giants. Read

EXPERT TAKE

play 2:16 Hislop: Eddie Howe has been 'blindsided' by Isak saga Shaka Hislop is not impressed by the way Alexander Isak has gone about trying to force a move away from Newcastle to Liverpool.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool are considering a €40m bid to sign Parma defender Giovanni Leoni if they can't agree a move for Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi. (Times)

- Al Hilal have agreed a transfer fee with Liverpool for striker Darwin Nunez. Talks are ongoing over personal terms. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea would be willing to accept an offer in the region of £80m for striker Nicolas Jackson. (TalkSPORT)

- Southampton want an initial £45m, plus £5m in bonuses, from Everton for the transfer of 19-year-old winger Tyler Dibling, plus an additional clause that would also entitle them to 25% of any future transfer. (The Athletic)

- A deal worth up to £30m has been agreed by Aston Villa to sign Nice striker Evann Guessand. (Telegraph)

- Real Madrid have decided to keep striker Gonzalo Garcia at the club this summer after previously considering sending him out on loan. (Marca)

- Villarreal are interested in AS Roma and Ukraine international striker Artem Dovbyk. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is on the radar of West Ham. (Daily Mail)

- West Ham's €10m offer to sign Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor has been accepted. Victor, 29, has now been given permission to discuss personal terms. (ESPN Brasil)

- Wrexham want to secure a loan move for Liverpool winger Lewis Koumas. (TEAMtalk)

- A move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw is being lined up by Newcastle. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari will undergo a medical today ahead of joining AC Milan in a €38m permanent transfer. (Ansa)

- Napoli are confident of winning the race ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign Sevilla winger Juanlu. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- West Ham have made an offer for Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer. (Patrick Berger)

- An offer from Valencia has been rejected by Leicester City for midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. (Ben Jacobs)

- Multiple clubs in the Championship are looking at former Manchester United and free-agent full back Brandon Williams, who has recently been on trial at Hull City. (Daily Mail)

- Derby County are exploring a loan move for Chelsea defender Alfie Gilchrist. (Telegraph)