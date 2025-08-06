Craig Burley believes Arne Slot has assembled "a really strong" Liverpool squad going into the new season. (1:43)

How far can Liverpool go in all competitions this year? (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Darwin Núñez is expected to be in Liverpool's squad for the Community Shield on Sunday despite ongoing speculation about his future.

The Press Association has reported the Uruguay international's representatives are in talks with Al Hilal, who have been linked with the striker for several months, but the Saudi Pro League club have yet to open discussions with Liverpool.

Until the 26-year-old makes a decision on whether he wants to move to the Middle East there is unlikely to be any approach.

A similar situation surrounds midfielder Harvey Elliott, who is reportedly wanted by RB Leipzig.

The 22-year-old, player of the tournament as England won the European under-21 Championships this summer, made 28 appearances last season but only three were starts in either the Premier League or Champions League.

His opportunities are likely to be even more limited heading into the new campaign and after featuring in Monday's 4-1 win over Athletic Club he was last to leave the pitch, waving and blowing kisses to all four sides of the ground.