Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there is a "big belief" within his squad they can be successful this season season and called on fans to help his players feel "invincible" at home.

After a preseason tour to Singapore and Hong Kong, where they were beaten 1-0 by north London rivals Tottenham, Arsenal return home with two friendlies against Villarreal and then Athletic Club ahead of starting the new Premier League campaign at Manchester United.

Having brought in €63 million ($74m) forward Viktor Gyökeres, midfielders Martín Zubimendi and Christian Nørgaard, centre-back Cristhian Mosquera as well as winger Noni Madueke and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, Arteta feels he has significantly strengthened the core of his squad to last the distance in the title race.

"These new arrivals all add quality and depth to the squad, which is what we are going to need throughout the season ahead," Arteta wrote in his programme notes ahead of Wednesday night's friendly against Villarreal.

Mikel Arteta (centre) is confident heading in to the news season. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"We know what our targets are and what we want to achieve this season -- there is a big belief in our ability to achieve that.

"We have been very, very close the last few seasons and the whole team is going to determine whether we achieve that or not.

"But at the same time, we have to make sure that we don't lose sight of what we have to do on a daily basis to get to the levels that we want.

"We have to set the demands that we want within this goal, because that's the most important thing -- the internal demands have to always exceed any external demand. That is what we are trying to achieve every single day."

After finishing runners-up for the past three league campaigns, Arteta hopes a collective effort on the pitch and in the stands can help get the players over the line come next May.

"We have to do that all together, with you, our supporters as well," Arteta added.

"That is another reason why these two games at home are so important. Let's show that energy from the first moment.

"We want our people to start connecting with our players straight away, to start to build momentum and to start to feel that at home we are invincible -- that we play here with such passion, energy and connection with our people, that we are going to win the game."