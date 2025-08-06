Craig Burley believes Arne Slot has assembled "a really strong" Liverpool squad going into the new season. (1:43)

How far can Liverpool go in all competitions this year? (1:43)

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez is closing in on a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, sources have told ESPN.

A deal between the two clubs has not yet been finalised however negotiations are ongoing with all parties confident of striking a deal likely to be in the region of €53 million ($61.5m).

Nunez joined Liverpool from Benfica for an initial £64m in the summer of 2022.

He has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances across three seasons, however his influence waned last term despite Liverpool's Premier League triumph.

Despite being a fan favourite at Liverpool, Darwin Núñez has struggled to make a consistent impact in his time at the club. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Uruguay international scored just seven goals in all competitions, adding weight to the sense that his future lay away from Anfield.

Should Nunez depart, it would continue the overhaul of Liverpool's forward line, with Luis Díaz also having left to join Bayern Munich this summer.

Federico Chiesa has also been linked with a move away from Anfield, while Hugo Ekitike joined the club from Eintracht Frankfurt last month.