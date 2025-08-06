Man City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side are "motivated" to challenge for the Premier League title again this season. (1:53)

Man City need to 'challenge themselves' ahead of new season (1:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Everton have approached Manchester City over a deal for Jack Grealish, sources have told ESPN.

Discussions between the two clubs are ongoing after Everton made contact with City to propose a season-long loan move. City's preference is to negotiate a permanent deal, but have not ruled out a temporary agreement.

Grealish, who cost £100m when he joined City from Aston Villa in 2021, has two years to run on his contract at the Etihad Stadium and has been available for transfer this summer.

Man City have been open to offers for Jack Grealish this summer. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The 29-year-old was omitted from Pep Guardiola's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup after being told he will struggle for opportunities next season.

He returned to training with Guardiola's first team last week and was part of the group which took part in an open training session at the CFA on Tuesday.

- Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

- Premier League preview: Can Chelsea dethrone Liverpool?

Grealish was a key part of the City which won the treble in 2023, but has been on the fringes of the first-team for the last two years.

Before being axed for the Club World Cup, he was omitted from the matchd ay squad for the final game of the Premier League season against Fulham.

Everton are the first club to make a formal approach for Grealish, although there has been other interest from the Premier League and Europe since the transfer window opened.