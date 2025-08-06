Chelsea vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kickoff time, how to watch on TV

Chelsea are back in action after a well-earned break following their success in the recently concluded Club World Cup. That came on the back of an emphatic UEFA Conference League triumph, and Enzo Maresca will be looking to keep the momentum going ahead of the start of the new Premier League season.
Three of their summer signings -- Willian Estevao, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato -- could be handed their club debuts Friday when they take on Bayer Leverkusen at Stamford Bridge.
Leverkusen are now managed by a familiar foe in former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
The Dutchman has big shoes to fill at Leverkusen, taking over from the wildly successful Xabi Alonso. Ten Hag had a tough start -- his first match saw them lose 5-1 to the Flamengo under-20s. However, they travel to London on the back of three consecutive wins, the latest a 3-0 win over newly promoted Serie A Club Pisa.
Here is everything you need to know about Friday's match.
How to watch:
The match will be available for streaming on DAZN. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key details:
Date: Friday, 7 p.m. BST (2 p.m. ET; 11:30 p.m. IST and 4 a.m. AEST)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
Latest news and analysis:
