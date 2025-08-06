Shaka Hislop is not impressed by the way Alexander Isak has gone about trying to force a move away from Newcastle to Liverpool. (2:16)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak was told to report for training after the rest of the squad had left on Wednesday as uncertainty over his future continues, PA news agency has reported.

The 25-year-old Sweden international did not travel with his teammates on their preseason trip to Singapore and South Korea, ostensibly because of a minor thigh injury, after Liverpool, who subsequently tabled a £110 million ($197m) bid for him, let it be known they remained interested in acquiring his services.

Isak, who later informed the club he wanted to explore his options this summer, instead flew to Spain to train at former club Real Sociedad and returned to Tyneside at the weekend, shortly before head coach Eddie Howe and his squad landed back from Seoul and were given two days off.

Alexander Isak has been asked to train away from the first-team squad at Newcastle. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

The players were back at the training ground on Wednesday morning and their families were invited to join them after training.

However, the PA news agency reported that Isak, who reported back to the club's Benton base on Monday, was told not to come in until after they had left.

ESPN reported last week that the nature of Newcastle's rejection of Liverpool's offer made the Merseyside club feel that presenting a second bid at this juncture would be pointless.

- Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

- Premier League preview: Can Chelsea dethrone Liverpool?

However, that stance could be altered if the Tyneside club were to find a suitable replacement in the transfer market and indicate a willingness to part with Isak this summer.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have received bids from Manchester United and Newcastle for striker Benjamin Sesko, ESPN reported on Tuesday, with both options being reviewed by the German club.

Newcastle had an initial offer, which a source told ESPN was worth in the region of £65.4m with a further £4.3m in potential add-ons, rejected last week for the Slovenia international, but have now lodged an improved offer of £69.7m plus add-ons.