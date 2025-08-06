How to watch Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

A match between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit headlines this week's NWSL action. Fresh off returning from a back injury, Trinity Rodman leads the Spirit (8-2-4, 26 points) into New Jersey on Saturday to take on Gotham FC (5-4-5, 19 points). Gotham routed a Rodman-less Spirit squad 3-0 on April 26. Esther González scored two goals in the win. Sarah Schupansky accounted for the other.

Here are key facts about Saturday's NWSL match:

When is the match?

Gotham FC host the Washington Spirit at noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 9 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and in the NWSL streaming hub.

How can fans access more NWSL coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NWSL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.