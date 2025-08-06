Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea striker Marc Guiu has joined promoted Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old was on Wearside on Wednesday to undergo a medical after the two clubs agreed a temporary switch.

Last season he made 16 appearances for Chelsea, scoring six goals, and was part of their Club World Cup-winning squad over the summer.

Speaking about his move, Guiu told the club website: "I'm feeling great and really looking forward to the season ahead.

"I see myself as a powerful striker, who can make a difference on and off the ball, and I pride myself on being a natural goalscorer.

Marc Guiu was part of the Chelsea squad that won the Club World Cup in the United States this summer. Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"This year is a huge opportunity for me to help take this team where it truly deserves to be, and I can't wait to get started."

Guiu is the latest addition to a pool of front-men, which has already been strengthened this summer by the signings of Chemsdine Talbi and Simon Adingra.

Sunderland have also brought in Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs this summer while head coach Regis Le Bris agreed a new long-term contract on Monday.