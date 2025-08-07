Open Extended Reactions

The North Carolina Courage have fired head coach Sean Nahas, the club announced on Wednesday.

Nahas has been the head coach of the team for nearly four years. The team's statement on Wednesday was only two sentences, noting that Nahas' contract had been "terminated."

The statement continued:

"The North Carolina Courage remain focused on the continued development of the team and maintaining a professional, competitive environment for players, staff, and supporters."

Sean Nahas was fired by the North Carolina Courage on Wednesday. Jacob Kupferman/NWSL via Getty Images

Nahas took over as interim coach in the fall of 2021 following the firing of Paul Riley, who allegedly sexually coerced former players and was eventually banned for life from the NWSL.

Nahas became the full-time head coach of the Courage ahead of the 2022 NWSL season and led the team to a pair of NWSL Challenge Cup titles and playoff appearances each of the past two years.

The Courage are currently 5-4-5 (W-D-L) with 19 points and sit ninth in the table, below the playoff line.

Nahas has deep, longstanding ties to the Raleigh, North Carolina, area and was also heavily involved in the Courage's academy.

His brother, Damon Nahas, is the head coach of the University of North Carolina women's soccer team, which won a Division I NCAA title last year in Damon's first year in charge.