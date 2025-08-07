Open Extended Reactions

Portland Timbers forward Santiago Moreno was a no-show for tonight's Leagues Cup match with Club América in Austin, Texas, with the club telling ESPN in a statement that the absence was "unexcused" and that it is consulting with MLS on next steps, which will likely include disciplinary action.

Moreno, 25, has been the subject of a transfer bid from Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense, but according to one team source, the Timbers feel the offer doesn't match its valuation of the player.

If an improved offer for Moreno was made, the club would reconsider, the source said.

There's also the fact that the timing of the offer comes with just 10 regular season games left in the schedule, and Portland is attempting to improve on its current fifth-place standing in the Western Conference.

In a bid to force the move, Moreno decided to skip Wednesday's encounter and reportedly traveled back to his native Colombia.

"Portland Timbers midfielder Santiago Moreno failed to report to tonight's match vs. Club América," the Timbers said in a statement. "There is no deal in place for the transfer of Moreno and the absence is considered unexcused. The club has been in contact with Major League Soccer regarding his absence."

GiveMeSport was the first to report Moreno's absence.

According to a report in The Oregonian, Moreno also pushed for a transfer back in 2023, even going so far as to skip training. At a subsequent press conference, Moreno denied that he requested a move, and apologized to his teammates.