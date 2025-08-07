Luis Suarez leads the way for Inter Miami as they move on to the Leagues Cup knockout stage. (1:09)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Inter Miami CF beat Pumas UNAM 3-1 in its final group game of the 2025 Leagues Cup on Wednesday night at Chase Stadium to clinch a spot in the knockout round of the tournament.

Despite an early lead for Pumas, goals from Luis Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende lifted Inter Miami to the victory. Captain Lionel Messi celebrated each goal from the sideline because he sat out the game out after sustaining a hamstring injury against Necaxa on Saturday.

The club concluded the initial phase of the competition with eight points, defeating Atlas and Pumas in regular time, and drawing against Necaxa before earning the additional point by winning a penalty shootout 5-4.

The new Leagues Cup format has clubs playing for points during the group stage to earn a ranking in a league-specific table. The four highest-ranked clubs from Liga MX and MLS then advance to the knockout phase of the competition.

Javier Mascherano's side knew it needed a win to ensure a spot in the quarterfinals, and in the absence of Miami's star player Messi, Suárez turned on the class with a goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist to set up Allende's goal.

Pumas was eliminated from the competition with the loss.

Inter Miami won the inaugural edition of Leagues Cup in 2023, before falling in the round of 16 against the Columbus Crew in 2024.