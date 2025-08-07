Ale Moreno isn't convinced Benjamin Šeško is a consistent enough performer to be Manchester United's star striker. (1:38)

Liverpool could make another blockbuster move to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester United have made an exploratory enquiry for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Barcelona mull legal options over Ter-Stegen injury

- Sources: Liverpool's Núñez closing in on Al Hilal move

- Sources: Everton approach Manchester City over Grealish

TRENDING RUMORS

- Liverpool are interested in signing PSG's 22-year-old forward Bradley Barcola this summer despite the France international being valued at over €100 million, Footmercato reports. As things stand, Barcola has not said he wants to leave Paris -- a key prerequisite for the club to sanction his exit if Liverpool take things further. The Reds are yet to give up on the idea of signing Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak, but have shortlisted Barcola and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as potential alternatives. The latter is reportedly available, having fallen down the pecking order in the Spanish capital.

- Brighton have no intention of sanctioning Carlos Baleba's exit this summer, amid reported interest in the midfielder from Manchester United, The Athletic reports. The Cameroon international has just under three years left on his Brighton deal, having joined the club from Lille in 2023. Baleba has played 61 times for the Seagulls in the Premier League, scoring three times to date. United have reportedly made contact with the 21-year-old's representatives to sound out the player, but they would struggle to afford both Baleba and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko before the window closes.

- Nottingham Forest's £35 million bid for Omari Hutchinson has been rejected by Ipswich Town, The Athletic has revealed. Talks are said to be "ongoing" between the two clubs, although Brentford could also re-enter the race to sign the England under-21 international after seeing a bid rejected last month. Forest are keen to add attacking depth this summer following the transfer of Anthony Elanga to Newcastle. Hutchinson, who can play as a winger and in the No. 10 position, scored three goals in his debut Premier League campaign last season. Gazzetta dello Sport says that Forest are also closing in on Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz, with the Daily Mail claiming Everton are also interested in the former Aston Villa player.

- Newcastle United could be thwarted in the transfer market yet again with AC Milan looking to rebuff a €30 million offer for central defender Malick Thiaw, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Como have already have an offer accepted in this window, but the Germany international turned them down. But since then, Milan have decided they want to keep the 23-year-old and are more likely to offload Samuel Chukwueze (to Nottingham Forest) or Yunus Musah (to Fulham).

- Shakhtar Donetsk have turned down a €30 million bid from Fulham for winger Kevin, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Ukrainian giants, aware of interest in the player from the likes of Napoli, are holding out for a higher offer. The total value of Fulham's bid is said to be just under €40 million, including add-ons. The 22-year-old, who has been capped five times by Brazil at under-20 level, joined Shakhtar in January 2024. Since making the move from Palmeiras, he has scored nine goals in 38 league games.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- LAFC confirmed on Wednesday that Tottenham Hotspur legend Son Heung-Min has finalized his move to MLS. Read

- Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Müller has completed his move to the Vancouver Whitecaps on a free transfer. Read

OTHER RUMORS

- Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez is set to join Napoli from Girona in an €18m transfer on a five-year contract. Real Madrid will receive half of the fee. (Diario AS)

- Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade has once again emphasized his desire to join Bayern Munich this summer. However, contrary to some reports, he has yet to issue an "ultimatum." (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Fulham and Everton have asked for information about Juventus winger Nico González, who could leave the Italian club this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Al Nassr are showing interest in Marseille forward Mason Greenwood, who is keen to reunite with his former Manchester teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo. (Rudy Galetti)

- Everton are willing to cover all of Jack Grealish's weekly wage if they manage to sign the winger on loan from Manchester City. (Daily Mirror)

- Wilfred Ndidi will undergo a medical at Besiktas on Thursday ahead of his proposed move from Leicester City. (Ben Jacobs)

- Lucas Digne has verbally agreed a new contract at Aston Villa that will keep him at the club until 2028. (The Athletic)

- Abdoulaye Doucouré is in advanced talks to join newly promoted Saudi side NEOM SC. The free agent, who left Everton last month after five years on Merseyside, is said to be "open" to the idea of playing in the Saudi Pro League. (The Sun)

- Álvaro Morata is set to hold further talks with Como on Thursday in a bid to "unlock the deal" to move from AC Milan. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Marseille have set winger Jonathan Rowe's asking price at €20 million, amid strong interest from Atalanta, Fenerbahçe and Besiktas. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Sheffield United have made an approach to sign Atalanta defender Ben Godfrey on loan. (Football Insider)

- Cologne are set to sign defender Cenk Ozkacar on loan from Valencia, with a medical now booked. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Napoli have made an improved offer of €17m to sign Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Midfielder Baptiste Santamaria will undergo a medical ahead of completing his transfer to Valencia from Stade Rennais. (Marca)

- Celta Vigo expect to complete the permanent transfer of Borja Iglesias from Real Betis on Thursday. The Spanish forward was on loan at Celta last season. (Diario de Sevilla)