Arsenal vs Athletic Club: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Steve Nicol believes Eberechi Eze needs to "step up" amid links with a transfer to Arsenal from Crystal Palace. (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal's preseason has taken a concerning turn after consecutive defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Villarreal, and Mikel Arteta's side will be hoping for a more positive result against Athletic Club on Saturday. With the start of the Premier League just a week away, Arsenal will hope to resemble a side that will challenge for the title in the forthcoming season.

Viktor Gyökeres' first run out in front of the Emirates crowd looked less than stellar, with Arteta later admitting the striker needs more time to get used to his teammates. Noni Madueke and 15-year-old Max Dowman had promising cameos in the 3-2 defeat against Villarreal, with the latter even winning a penalty that was converted by Martin Odegaard.

The game against Bilbao represents Arteta's last opportunity to fine-tune his lineup and offers an immediate comparison with fellow Premier League contenders Liverpool, who defeated Athletic twice in a single day in their most recent game. Gabriel, and Jurriën Timber ought to feature, having returned to the side against Villarreal, though Kai Havertz missed the game after suffering a minor injury in training, which might necessitate another start for Gyökeres.

Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Athletic Club, meanwhile, have lost five of six preseason games -- their only win coming against third-tier side Ponferradina. Ernesto Valverde fielded two completely different lineups at Anfield, with his reserves losing 4-1, while his first team pushed Liverpool but lost 3-2.

On the transfer front, Bilbao's most important deal of the summer was retaining Nico Williams, who rejected Barcelona's interest to sign a 10-year contract with Athletic.

Arsenal, meanwhile, retain an interest in Eberiche Eze, although that deal may only materialise later in the window.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Arsenal's in-house website and app (Arsenal TV). You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 9 at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET; 9.30 p.m. IST and 2 a.m. AEST)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:49 Burley doubts Nico Williams wanted to turn down Barcelona Craig Burley and the ESPN FC crew discuss Nico Williams contract extension at Club Athletic.

Nailing preseason is key to any club's Premier League ambitions

A new season means new ambition for various Premier League teams, which all begins in preseason. So what exactly goes on?

Arteta: We have 'big belief' ahead of new season

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said there is a "big belief" within his squad they can be successful this season season.

Gyökeres gets 1st start in loss for 'naive' Arsenal

Viktor Gyökeres' first Arsenal start couldn't prevent his new club from suffering a 3-2 defeat to Villarreal at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

2025-26 Premier League preview: Chelsea to contend? Will Man United rebound?

Ian Darke goes team-by-team to set up the 2025-26 Premier League season. Which clubs have improved this summer, and who could be in danger of relegation?

Premier League fixtures schedule 2025-26 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2025-26 Premier League season. Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for August.