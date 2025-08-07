Disney+ to show primetime LaLiga games in UK and Ireland

Open Extended Reactions

Disney+ will be the home of LaLiga's primetime weekend matches after securing a three-year deal to exclusively show the division's Saturday 8.30 p.m. BST kick-off.

The deal sees Disney+ become a destination where fans can watch Real Madrid, Barcelona and their LaLiga rivals battle for the title with England internationals Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold among the star names on show alongside Lamine Yamal, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.

Valencia's opening-weekend clash with Real Sociedad will be the first match broadcast before reigning champions Barcelona travel to Levante on Aug. 23.

Real Madrid will host Mallorca at the Bernabéu in matchweek three on Aug. 30.

ESPN, The Walt Disney Company's multi-platform sports brand, will produce all live matches for Disney+. Former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman and ex-Arsenal midfielder Stewart Robson will feature on the commentary season, while Ian Darke and Rob Palmer will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the season.

Barcelona will be hoping to fend off rivals Real Madrid and defend their LaLiga title this season. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Fans will also be able to follow every twist and turn of the LaLiga season on ESPN's digital platforms. Across ESPN.co.uk, ESPN UK social channels & YouTube, fans can watch highlights of every LaLiga game and keep up to date on the latest news and biggest moments in Spain.

The announcement of LaLiga rights comes hot on the heels of Disney+ becoming the home of the UEFA Women's Champions League in Europe from next season after securing rights to the competition for the next five years.

"At Disney, we celebrate storytelling that moves and excites," Disney+ EMEA general manager Karl Holmes said.

"From the cinematic scale of FX's "Alien: Earth" to the sharp wit of "Only Murders in the Building" and the action-packed suspense of Lucasfilm's "Andor", our customers know they're in for something special.

"Now, with LaLiga joining the line-up, they can experience that same excitement on the pitch with weekly matches featuring legendary clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona and stars like Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold as part of their Disney+ subscription."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas said: "Today begins a new era in LaLiga's broadcast distribution in the UK and Ireland. We're proud to break new ground with an exclusive Saturday night match on Disney+ which will give unparalleled access to LALIGA fans of all ages."

- Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe