James Maddison is set to miss a large period of the 2025-26 season after Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the midfielder has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

Spurs confirmed that Maddison will undergo surgery "in the coming days" before beginning the recovery process.

Maddison, 28, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher after suffering the injury during Spurs' 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in South Korea on Saturday.

Speaking after the match, head coach Thomas Frank confirmed the injury was to the same knee that caused Maddison to miss the end of last season. He described it as a "bad" injury and a "brutal moment."

The news comes at a particularly unfortunate time for Spurs with Frank now unable to call upon a recognised creative midfielder. Dejan Kulusevski is set to miss the start of the new campaign with a knee injury of his own.

Spurs attempted to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White this summer but their pursuit of the player ended in failure after the England international signed a new three-year deal at Nottingham Forest.

"Everyone at Tottenham Hotspur wishes James a full and speedy recovery. We will be supporting him every step of the way," the club said in a statement.