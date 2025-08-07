Villarreal have signed former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, days after he was granted conditional bail following an appearance in court on rape and sexual assault charges in London, the club has confirmed.

Partey has been a free agent since his Arsenal contract expired on June 30.

The Ghana international, 32, has been charged with five counts of rape against two women, as well as a charge of sexual assault against a third woman.

Thomas Partey appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Ilyas Tayfun Salci/Anadolu via Getty Images

The alleged offences took place between 2021 and 2022, when he was an Arsenal player.

His bail conditions include that he cannot contact any of the three women and must notify police of any permanent changes of address or international travel.

"The club is also aware that the player is currently involved in [a] legal proceeding in England," Villarreal said in a statement.

"The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him. The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case.

"Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further.

"Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals."

Partey joined Arsenal in a £45 million ($40.22m) transfer from Spanish club Atlético Madrid in 2020.

He made 130 Premier League appearances for Arsenal during his five years in north London, including 35 last season when Mikel Arteta's team finished second for the third consecutive season.

Partey is due to appear at the Old Bailey in London on Sept. 2.

Information from PA contributed to this report