Man United vs Fiorentina: Kick-off time, how to watch on TV

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United play their final preseason game ahead of the start of the 2025-26 Premier League on Saturday when they host Serie A side Fiorentina at Old Trafford.

After an encouraging display in United States against Premier League opposition, Old Trafford will be expecting to see much better than they have so far from their team under Ruben Amorim.

The United boss faces a few selection decisions to make for this final friendly: Mason Mount has impressed, but how Amorim fits him into the team alongside the always impressive Bruno Fernandes and big summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo will be interesting.

Another area to keep an eye on is centre-forward. ESPN have reported that United are open to offer for Rasmus Hojlund, while the club continues to chase the signing of Benjamin Sekso.

Fiorentina's arrival sees goalkeeper David de Gea's return to his old stomping ground. The Italian side come into this game having won two of their four friendlies this summer. The United game will be their final preseason game, too.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Manchester United's in-house channel, MUTV. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 9 at 12:45 p.m. BST (7.45 a.m. ET; 5:15 p.m. IST and 9:45 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Latest news and analysis:

Premier League fixtures schedule 2025-26 in full

Check out the full fixture list for the 2025-26 Premier League season. Kickoffs (shown in UK time) are only confirmed for August.

After preseason success, are Man United ready for tougher tests?

The narrative around Manchester United's summer tour of the U.S. has been largely positive. But as Ruben Amorim boarded a flight back to Manchester from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport late on Sunday night, he did so with the feeling that the whole club -- players, staff and fans -- had been handed a healthy dose of reality.

Man United gearing up for 'revenge' season - Leny Yoro

And ahead of Arsenal's visit to Old Trafford on Aug. 17, Yoro insisted this season "will be different" to last year's disappointing campaign.

Did Real Madrid, Man United, Spurs fix issues this summer?

For Manchester United, in theory, adding the Nos. 4 and 8 scorers in the Premier League is a direct way of addressing scoring issues, right?