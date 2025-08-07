The Group B action of the ASEAN Women's Championship has begun with Myanmar claiming a plucky 2-1 win over Australia U23. (1:12)

With 2022 winners Philippines made to wait an extra day to begin their campaign at the ASEAN Women's Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 -- they could only watch on as their likely title rivals made emphatic starts in Group A.

With 7-0 and 6-0 wins over Indonesia and Cambodia respectively, Thailand and Vietnam were both ruthless in displaying their intent in reclaiming a crown they have taken turns sharing seven times previously.

On Thursday evening, Philippines finally got their title defence underway.

And with an equally-emphatic statement, Thailand and Vietnam were issued a response that anything they can do, the Filipinas could do too.

Taking the lead inside the opening 84 seconds and leading by three goals by the 10th minute, Philippines produced a commanding display throughout the 90 minutes to claim an emphatic 7-0 win over minnows Timor-Leste.

Obviously, Timor-Leste were never going to pose a serious threat. Similar to Indonesia and Cambodia, they are still emerging nations in women's football. They sit the lowest out of the three on the FIFA world rankings at a humble 157th.

On the other hand, Philippines, like Thailand and Vietnam, can lay claim to having featured at the FIFA Women's World Cup. As recently as 2023, when they debuted on the global stage for the first time and even claimed a victory over tournament co-hosts New Zealand.

They were always going to emerge triumphant against the Timorese. Yet, it was the manner in which they showed no mercy right from the opening whistle which suggests they are not taking their title defence likely -- even if they are missing a whole host of regular first-teamers.

The most-notable absentee is star striker Sarina Bolden, who is already their all-time top scorer with 31 goals from 52 caps.

Further attacking firepower is missing in the form of Katrina Guillou and Carleigh Frilles, who have 13 internationals goals each to their names, as are midfield schemers Sara Eggesvik and Jacyln Sawicki.

But their absence also provides opportunity.

It was 21-year-old Aaliyah Schinaman, on her first cap, who opened the scoring with an opportunistic effort in the second minute. Another debutant in Adelaide Wyrzynski would come off the bench to score Philippines' 7th and final goal

In between, however, some senior names that are present showed why they are the ones still leading the way.

Quinley Quezada, the highest scorer in the current squad with 23 goals prior to Thursday, netted two in the first half. Captain Hali Long popped up a trademark header from a set-piece. She too is no slouch, and her goal tally of 22 now is remarkable considering plays primarily plays in defence.

There was also time for the lively Dionesa Tolentin, a relative senior in the side on her 9th cap, to open her international account with two goals in eight second-half minutes.

At the back, Filipinas goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel was largely untroubled but, when she did get called into action, she was alert enough to be equal to the task -- both with a smart save as well as displaying authority to deal with a couple of deliveries into the area.

It was a faultless display by Philippines. One they would have been expected to produce but that should not take away any credit.

With all three making strong starts, Thailand and Vietnam will rightfully be equally optimistic in their prospects of reclaiming the trophy as Philippines are of successfully defending their crown.

Thailand look like they way will be driven by a youthful and exciting core, while Vietnam have considerable experience to draw from.

But a day after the contenders threw down the gauntlet, the reigning champions picked it up without any hesitation and, in doing so, showed they - with a perfect mix of old and young -- could still be the team to beat.