Manchester United have reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for striker Benjamin Sesko, sources told ESPN.

The Slovenia international is set to move for a fee worth in the region of €85 million ($98.8m), including add-ons. A source told ESPN that Leipzig view the add-ons as achievable and that the deal includes a sell-on clause entitling them to a percentage of any future transfer fee. A friendly match will also be organized between the teams in the future.

Sesko, 22, is set to fly to Manchester, England, on Thursday evening before undergoing his medical. Sources have told ESPN that he could be unveiled at Old Trafford before the team's preseason friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday.

United have seen off competition from Newcastle United for Sesko.

Benjamin Sesko is set for a move to Old Trafford. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sources told ESPN that although Newcastle made a series of bids for Sesko, he made it clear that his preference was to move to Old Trafford.

He had been training away from the rest of the first-team squad as negotiations over his future progressed.

Sesko's looming move to Old Trafford is likely to have an impact on Eddie Howe's Newcastle and where their star striker, Alexander Isak, will play next year, after they rejected Liverpool's first bid for the Sweden international.

Sesko managed 21 goals in 45 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions last year and enjoyed a spell at RB Salzburg before moving to Germany in 2023.

He will become United's third major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford.

It takes their spending in the transfer window to around the £200m mark.

