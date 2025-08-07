Like father, like son is the saying, and the old adage was made true by United States men's national team stalwart Timothy Weah on Wednesday.

Weah's surname comes with some serious history in the world of football -- his father, George Weah, was a prolific forward who became the only African player to win the Ballon d'Or in 1995.

One of the final moves of the elder Weah's distinguished career came in 2000, when he signed with French club Olympique de Marseille. As part of the move, Weah was featured on the cover of French football magazine Onze Mondial.

Twenty five years after George Weah put pen to paper with the club, his son -- now a professional footballer in his own right -- did the same. And he celebrated the full-circle moment by recreating his father's magazine cover.

Weah also posed for photos with his father in the magazine as part of his unveiling as Marseille's latest signing on social media.

The 25-year-old U.S. international made 18 starts in Serie A for Juventus last season. It will be his third stint in France, having previously spent time with Paris Saint-Germain and Lille.