United States international Djordje Mihailovic has joined Toronto FC from the Colorado Rapids in a cash trade worth a potential $9 million, the MLS clubs announced Thursday.

The Rapids will receive a guaranteed $8 million and up to $1 million in conditional cash if certain performance-based metrics are met, making it the second-largest cash-for-player trade in MLS history behind FC Cincinnati's signing of Evander from the Portland Timbers for $12 million in February.

Colorado also retains a sell-on percentage on the midfiedler, who has signed a Designated Player contract with Toronto through 2028 with a club option for 2029.

Mihailovic, who joined the Rapids in January 2024 from Dutch club AZ Alkmaar, said he had asked for the move for "personal reasons."

"I want to thank everyone at the Colorado Rapids for everything they've done for me over the past year," he said in a club statement. "This club brought me back from Europe and supported me in my dream of representing the United States in the Olympics.

"Most recently, I asked for a move to Toronto for personal reasons, and I deeply appreciate the professionalism and understanding the Rapids showed in facilitating this transfer. I'm grateful to everyone I've met here; teammates, coaches, staff, and fans, and I'll always carry those positive memories with me."

The 26-year-old recorded 23 goals and 18 assists in 63 appearances across all competitions for Colorado.

A member of the United States' team at the 2024 Olympics, Mihailovic has won 11 caps for the U.S. men's national team and last featured at the 2023 Gold Cup.

Toronto, which mutually agreed to terminate the contracts of former Italy internationals Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi last month, called the arrival of Mihailovic a "landmark moment."

"The signing of Djordje is a landmark moment, not just for our team, but for our fans, as the clearest symbol of our ownership's intention and commitment to winning," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez.

"As we determined the best strategy to approach our team's transformation, we identified Djordje as the perfect foundational piece for our club, as one of the most prolific chance creators in MLS. Djordje's ability to deliver high-level output week in and week out is widely understood, but his winning mentality and desire to elevate TFC were key factors in securing him as our new number 10."

Mihailovic began his career at the Chicago Fire and previously spent two seasons in Canada with CF Montreal.

Toronto sits in 12th position in the Eastern Conference, 14 points adrift of the playoff places.