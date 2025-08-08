Western United kicked out of A-League

The Group B action of the ASEAN Women's Championship has begun with Myanmar claiming a plucky 2-1 win over Australia U23. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Western United has signalled it will appeal a decision to strip it of its licence to compete in the A-League Men and A-League Women, a decision that could trigger the embattled A-League club's collapse.

Football Australia's first instance board, an independent body tasked with overseeing the club licensing, met on Thursday evening and, after review, stripped Western of its provisional licence to compete in the A-Leagues, effectively booting them from the Australian men's and women's top-flight.

Officials from Football Australia, who serve as regulators of the A-League, were informed of the decision on Friday, with the news subsequently passed to A-League administrators the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) and the club.

"Football Australia is able to confirm that the first instance board - an independent body established under the national club licensing regulations - has convened and determined that Western United has failed to meet the criteria required to be granted an A-League license," a Football Australia spokesperson said.

WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images

"As such, Western United's license has been withdrawn, effective immediately.

"This outcome, while regrettable, reflects Football Australia's ongoing commitment to upholding the integrity, stability, and fairness of competitions for all clubs, players, and stakeholders."

It's believed those at Western were blindsided when they were first informed of the decision, with its men's side scheduled to play a preseason fixture later that evening.

The Tarneit-based outfit has eight days to appeal the ruling, which it plans to do. Any appeal would have to subsequently be responded to within eight days.

"Western United is bitterly disappointed by the decision taken by Football Australia and the First Instance Body today," a club spokesperson said.

"The club will be exercising its right to appeal the decision with faith in a positive outcome as the sale of the club and injection of capital from KAM Melbourne continues to progress.

"As this is a regulatory process, the club will be making no further comment at this time."

It is understood that every other A-League club has had its licence confirmed for the coming season.

"We've been advised by Football Australia on the determination by FIB to withdraw Western United's conditional licence," APL chair Stephen Conroy said.

"This is a Football Australia, [Asian Football Confederation] and regulatory process, and we won't comment further until the regulatory process and any appeal has been completed."

The first instance board's decision brings to a head several months of financial turmoil at Western.

In March, a winding-up order was filed in federal court against its parent company Western Melbourne Group's (WMG) property and footballing companies, while club chairman Jason Sourasis and director of football Steve Horvat have also faced legal battles with the ATO related to their involvement with the club.

Members of its playing group were paid late for three straight months from April through June, leading to breach notices being filed by players' union Professional Football Australia. Its men's side remains the subject of a FIFA registration ban related to a dispute with former player Aleksandar Prijović.

While the club did announce last month that John Aloisi had agreed to a new, two-year contract at the head of its men's program, several members of the club's men's coaching staff departed during the offseason, while members of the club's administrative staff have also faced delayed payment of wages.

Western has pinned its hopes of survival on a $100m takeover of its football and property assets by the Minnesota-based Kaminski family, through the KAM Melbourne subsidiary of their KAM Sports business.

However, that deal remains incomplete more than three months after its initial announcement, and it's understood that the APL is yet to receive a completed formal takeover bid.

Western is the fifth club that the Kaminskis have been linked with purchasing since 2021, but, as yet, they have yet to formally complete a takeover of any. Talks previously progressed to the point that the family was unveiled as new owners of Belgian club KV Kortrijk and Greek side Panetolikos, only for both deals to collapse amid allegations of missed payment deadlines and duplicity.

"Each opportunity had particular circumstances which we were unable to overcome and complete the transaction," Mikhail Kaminski told ESPN in May in response to questions about these failed takeovers