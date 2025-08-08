Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich, while PSV Eindhoven and USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi is a candidate to replace Benjamin Sesko at RB Leipzig. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Barcola wants PSG stay, with Liverpool keen

- Sources: Man Utd agree €85m deal for Sesko

- Sources: Al Hilal agree €53m Darwin Núñez fee

- Sources: Brighton want €120m for Baleba amid United, City interest

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is surplus to requirements this season. Darren Walsh/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are poised to make a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. The 24-year-old is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, despite being under contract until June 2033, and his transfer is valued at around £50 million. Fabrizio Romano reports that Jackson has been identified as a potential Richarlison replacement, should the Brazil international decide to leave Spurs this summer. Sky Germany says Newcastle United are interested after their failure to sign RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, while Bayern are also keen, though only as a backup to Harry Kane. Several Italian clubs have also reportedly made contact with Jackson recently.

- PSV forward Ricardo Pepi is a candidate to replace Sesko at RB Leipzig, Footmercato has revealed. The USMNT international is wanted by a host of clubs, having previously been the subject of a €30m bid from Premier League side Fulham. Leipzig will have to bid much higher if they wish to sign Pepi, who scored 18 goals in 29 Eredivisie games last season. He is viewed as an "important player" by PSV, who have already lost Malik Tillman, Johan Bakayoko and Noa Lang since the transfer window opened last month.

- Arsenal are keeping tabs on Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, according to The Sun, in the event a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze fails to materialize. Lookman, 27, has been the subject of strong interest from Inter Milan this summer, but the Serie A giants have already had two offers rejected as Atalanta are holding out for €50m. As such, Arsenal are ready to swoop, though Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation.

- Chelsea could re-enter the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, following Levi Colwill's injury setback, says The Daily Express. Guéhi, a Cobham academy graduate, has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, and is expected to be available this summer for around £40m as he enters the final year of his Palace contract. However, with Colwill likely to be sidelined for most of the season, Enzo Maresca's Chelsea may decide to "reignite" their interest in the England international, who left Stamford Bridge in 2021.

- Liverpool are interested in Parma defender Giovanni Leoni, says Florian Plettenberg. Leoni, 18, is highly rated and the Reds are in the market for a center back after Jarell Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer. The Italy U19 international coujld be available for a smaller fee than Guéhi, who Liverpool are also tracking.

CONFIRMED DEALS

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:59 Could Manchester United pull off a deal for Carlos Baleba? Rob Dawson assesses Manchester United's hopes of generating the funds required to complete a deal for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool's long-running pursuit of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is expected to be "clarified" in the coming days. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Newcastle United "really like" Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jørgen Strand Larsen, who is high on the club's striker wishlist. (Daily Mail)

- Roma want to sign Man City forward Claudio Echeverri, 19, on loan, but the club want to send him to Girona. (Calciomercato)

- Real Madrid are to reward Gonzalo Garcia with a new contract following his impressive performances at the FIFA Club World Cup. Garcia's contract expires in June 2027, but Madrid will extend his deal for a further three seasons and include a €1 billion release clause. (AS).

- Como are edging closer to signing AC Milan forward Alvaro Morata. The 32-year-old striker is on loan at Galatasaray until January 2026, but Como are prepared to pay €5m to the Turkish club as compensation. (Ansa)

- Leeds United, West Ham United, Monaco and Bologna are interested in Liverpool's Ben Doak. The 19-year-old winger was previously wanted by the likes of Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace, who both had bids of around £20m rejected back in January. (Sky Sports News)

- Talks are progressing between Fulham and Atalanta over the proposed transfer of forward Rodrigo Muniz. A contract until 2029 is currently under discussion. (Nicolo Schira)

- Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is a target for Newcastle and Tottenham, but Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr are ready to make a bid to sign him. (L'Equipe)

- Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi is getting closer to joining Paris Saint-Germain in a €63m deal. (TalkSPORT)

- Everton have seen an £18m bid to sign Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, 30, rejected. Newcastle are also interested. (Sky Sports News)

- Bristol City have signed Wales international midfielder Sophie Ingle, 33, following her summer departure from Chelsea. (Guardian)

- An agreement is in place for left back Romain Perraud to join Lille from Real Betis, with just the final details of the deal still to be negotiated. (Footmercato)

- West Ham United have agreed an £18m deal to sign goalkeeper Mads Hermansen from Leicester City. Personal terms are already in place. (Ben Jacobs)

- Bournemouth have added Bayer Leverkusen's Amine Adli to their winger shortlist. (Sky Sports News)

- Mallorca have presented a loan offer to Leeds United for 21-year-old forward Mateo Joseph. (Sky Sports News)

- CF Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois is wanted by Southampton and Cardiff City. The 24-year-old is open to a move this summer. (TEAMtalk)

- Young Boys right-back Zachary Athekame is close to joining AC Milan in a deal worth just under €10m. (Fabrizio Romano)