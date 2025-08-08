Take a deeper look at the players who have been nominated for the 2025 women's Ballon d'or. (1:59)

Former Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor has been named as manager at Women's Super League (WSL) side Liverpool, signing a long-term deal.

Taylor parted ways with City midway through last season amid a poor run of form -- they were 12 points shy of Chelsea at the time of his sacking -- and an injury crisis that left the side trophyless and concluded the season outside the top three.

Liverpool also parted ways with former manager Matt Beard in February, with Amber Whiteley taking the helm as interim coach. Beard, now manager at third-tier side Burnley, took charge of Liverpool in 2021 for a second time, leading them to promotion from the WSL 2, formerly the Championship, but felt that a change was the best course of action.

"I am delighted to have been appointed as Liverpool's new head coach," Taylor told Liverpool's club website.

"Everyone in football knows about the history, size and potential of this club, and I am really looking forward to the task ahead.

"Our aim is to create a team that supporters can be proud of, which plays good football and which will hopefully bring success along the way."

Gareth Taylor began working with Manchester City's youth sides in September 2011 before taking over the senior side from 2020 until March 2025. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Taylor, a former Wales international, led City to two trophies, the FA Cup in 2020 and the League Cup in 2022. However, relationships strained after he signed a three-year deal in 2024 and the side missed out on a first WSL title since 2016 on goal difference at the end of that season.

A source told ESPN that Taylor had been on Liverpool's radar for a long time, and talks progressed positively.

Taylor will inherit a side that needs some rebuilding after Yana Daniels and Jas Matthews followed Beard to Burnley, and captain Taylor Hinds left on a free contract for Champions League winners Arsenal.

Liverpool also opted to accept a world record £1 million ($1.3m) bid from Arsenal for Canadian forward Olivia Smith, who ended last season as the club's top scorer. Though the club have lost a key figure in their attack, the profit from the move will give Taylor the foundation and finances to build his squad moving forward.

Liverpool Women managing director Andy O'Boyle said: "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Gareth to the club.

"We have a very clear vision of how we will return LFC Women to the upper echelons of the game and this is a crucial step on that journey.

"We want our team playing with a clear identity as a Liverpool team, playing Liverpool football in front of passionate Liverpool fans. Gareth shares that vision and we believe he has the qualities and experience to deliver it."

Taylor had an 18-year playing career during which he made almost 600 appearances and scored more than 140 goals.

His former assistant, Chad Gribble, will also join the Reds with immediate effect as part of the backroom coaching staff, while Amber Whiteley, who acted as interim head coach following the departure of Beard in February, will remain with the club as an assistant coach.