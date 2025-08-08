Alex Kirkland can't understand why Real Madrid are favourites to win LaLiga over Barcelona this coming season. (1:16)

Iñigo Martinez has joined Al Nassr as a free agent after terminating his contract with Barcelona by mutual consent, both clubs have announced.

The Spanish centre-back, who had entered his final year at Barça, has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with Al Nassr, with an option to extend it for a further season.

Martinez, 34, leaves Barça having made 71 appearances for the club since joining in the summer of 2023 from Athletic Club.

Al Nassr had turned to Martinez as sources have told ESPN that Aymeric Laporte is in advanced talks to leave the Saudi club and return to Athletic Club in this transfer window.

Martinez's departure comes as a surprise for fans with the former Spain international having been a regular starter under coach Hansi Flick.

He played 46 games across all competitions last season to help Barca to a domestic treble as they won the league, Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa.

Sources told ESPN that Martinez had received a tempting offer from the Saudi Pro League already last summer, but at the time Barcelona's sporting director Deco convinced him to stay.

According to local reports, while Martinez's departure will not provide a direct injection of cash for Barcelona, it will free up between €12 million ($13.9m) to ($16.2m) of salary to register other players.

Barça are not yet in compliance with the 1-1 rule (which allows 100% of the money received from player registrations to be used), but they could use 60% of Martinez's salary to register other players.

With nine days to go before the start of LaLiga, Barcelona has still not been able to register Joan García, Wojciech Szczesny, Marcus Rashford, Gerard Martín and Marc Bernal (both of whom will be registered with the first team), Roony Bardghji, as well as Hector Fort and Oriol Romeu, with the last two not being in Hansi Flick's plans.

Martinez joins an Al Nassr side, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, that finished third in the Saudi Pro League last season.

Al Nassr have signed Portuguese forward João Félix this summer and brought in experienced coach Jorge Jesus.