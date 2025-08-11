Aitana Bonmatí believes Spain were better than England in the Euro 2025 final. (0:33)

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have decided against renewing the contract of women's national team head coach Montse Tomé.

Tomé's deal expires on Aug. 31. The REF's decision comes less than a month after Spain's Euro 2025 final defeat to England on penalties.

Spain were favourites to win the competition for the first time in Switzerland after cruising to the final. However, they converted just one of their penalties in the final shootout after a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Tomé, 43, was criticised for the substitutions she made during the final, most notably replacing two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas in the 71st minute.

The RFEF have named under-23 coach Sonia Bermúdez as Tomé's successor.

Bermúdez is a former Spain international -- and played for Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona, Western New York Flash, Atletico Madrid and Levante -- and coached the Spain U23 team last season.

Montse Tomé spent two years as Spain's head coach. Leiting Gao/BSR Agency/Getty Images

"The Board of Directors of the Royal Spanish Football Federation would like to express its gratitude for Montse Tomé's work, professionalism, and dedication in her various roles during her time as a member of the national teams at the RFEF, particularly during her time as senior national team coach," the RFEF said in a statement.

A former Spain international, Tomé was the first woman to coach the country's women's national team.

An assistant to Jorge Vilda when Spain won the 2023 Women's World Cup, Tomé was promoted as head coach in September 2023 after Vilda was sacked following the World Cup and ex-football federation president Luis Rubiales' unsolicited kiss on the lips of forward Jenni Hermoso.

Under Tomé, Spain won the UEFA Women's Nations League title in February 2024 after beating France in the final.

Spain recently overtook the United States to regain the No. 1 spot in FIFA's latest women's rankings.

Spain are back in action in October when they take on Sweden in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League.