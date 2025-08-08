Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier on a five-year contract for a fee of €40 million ($47 million) plus an additional €15 million ($17m) in potential bonuses, sources told ESPN.

Official confirmation will occur in the next few hours but Chevalier, 23, has passed his medical in Paris and will be their new No. 1 goalkeeper. It leaves Gianluigi cc, who played a key role in PSG's history-making season last year, to find a new club this summer.

PSG do not want to keep the Italy international and have two top keepers in the squad this season, sources said. The clubs expect an offer from Chelsea, Manchester United or Inter Milan who have all had contact with Enzo Raiola, Donnarumma's agent, sources added.