Burnley have completed the signing of Chelsea forward Armando Broja, the Premier League newcomers announced.

The Albanian international moves to Turf Moor in a deal reportedly worth £20m ($26.5m), after 16 years at Chelsea.

The 23-year-old spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton, Fulham and Everton after graduating from Chelsea's academy in 2020.

While at Southampton, Broja made history, becoming the first Albanian to score in the Premier League.

Broja becomes Burnley's 13th summer signing. Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Upon completing his move to Burnley, he said: "I am really excited to be here as a Burnley player.

"It's a really positive time to be joining this club ahead of the start of the new Premier League season. I can't wait to get going!

"I'm feeling good, I'm ready and I'm excited about the challenge of playing for this club.

"I can already feel the support from the Burnley fans -- I can tell you all that I will be giving my all every time I pull on the famous Claret shirt."

Broja has made 27 appearances at international level, scoring five goals.

He becomes the 13th signing of the summer for Scott Parker's side, following former Chelsea colleagues Lesley Ugochukwu and Bashir Humphreys, Kyle Walker and Martin Dúbravka to Turf Moor as they prepare for life back in the top flight.

