Manchester United started this summer looking for a new striker and after completing the signing of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, they've got their man.

The 22-year-old Slovenia international has moved to United in a deal which could be worth up to €85 million and has signed a five-year contract until 2030.

Unveiled on the pitch at Old Trafford ahead of the friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday, Sesko got the loudest cheer as he walked out to join Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego León in the centre circle.

"He has the characteristics that we needed," United head coach Ruben Amorim told MUTV before kick off. "He is really young, he is good in the air, he is good at running the channels and he is good on the ball, so I think he has great potential. I think he can improve a lot.

"For sure, he is going to feel at home in our club. He is the right character in this group so we are really, really happy to have him."

Benjamin Sesko is paraded on the Old Trafford pitch before Saturday's game against Fiorentina. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

How Man United won the race for Sesko's signature

United aren't hiding the fact that Sesko wasn't their first choice this summer. The need for a new striker was identified by Amorim and his staff very quickly, but it was Liam Delap who was top of their list.

Delap's £30m release clause made him an attractive target. United held constructive face-to-face talks with his representatives and agreed the framework of a deal. Ipswich Town, Delap's club, were also informed that the release clause would be met if the 22-year-old chose Old Trafford. In the end, he picked Chelsea.

After interest in Hugo Ekitike (who signed for Liverpool) and Viktor Gyökeres (who joined Arsenal) came to nothing, United turned their attention to Sesko and Ollie Watkins.

Watkins (29), like Cunha and Mbeumo, has Premier League experience. But Sesko is younger with a high ceiling.

Once it was decided that Sesko was the better bet, it was about battling Newcastle United for his signature.

Newcastle's tactic was to first agree a deal with RB Leipzig and hope pressure from the German club would push Sesko towards St James' Park.

Man United, meanwhile, chose a different approach. First they sold Amorim's project to Sesko and agreed personal terms. Once RB Leipzig knew that he only wanted Man United, negotiations between the two clubs moved quickly. Newcastle were prepared to outbid Man United, but once Sesko had made up his mind it didn't matter.

"He wanted Man United," a source close to Sesko told ESPN. "Man United have wanted him since his time at RB Salzburg. Every window he was speaking with Man United. Now was the right time."

The bulk of the transfer was done in a day, which is rare. There were no last-minute demands for more money -- which has happened regularly with new United signings -- and negotiations were concluded relatively quickly. United staff were also impressed that he turned up to Carrington with no entourage in tow. Just Sesko and one agent to sort the final details.

The move has been a long time coming. Sesko was first on United's radar when he was flagged by academy scouts as a teenager. Club bosses met his representatives in 2023 -- before his move from Salzburg to Leipzig -- but left feeling that the decision to stay within the Red Bull system had already been made.

United felt Sesko's representatives -- who also met almost every major club around the same time -- were looking for a stepping stone before moving to one of Europe's big leagues.

RB Leipzig provided that and, knowing that he would only stay for a couple of years, were able to offer a more lucrative contract. Sesko's plan has worked and after two years in Germany, he's made it to the Premier League.

Much of what attracted United then -- and when he was a teenager -- is still true now.

He's considered a top prospect with outstanding physical attributes. His pace and height should make him a fit for English football and Amorim is backing himself to develop the rest and make the potential €85m look like a bargain in the next few years. -- Rob Dawson

Scouting report: Sesko's strengths

Sesko is emerging as one of Europe's most complete centre-forwards, having been on the scouting shortlist of many elite European clubs since the age of 16. Standing at over 6-foot-3 and equipped with decent athleticism, Sesko offers a fine combination of physical presence, high technical levels and powerful running capacity. In terms of how he can be played into and mere finishing qualities, he represents a true No. 9 "platform" or target man, but at 22 there are still areas to polish.

While his towering frame and leaping ability make him an obvious target for crosses, there's much more to his game. Sesko thrives when played in on goal through the middle, using a combination of strength and long-legged stride to pierce defensive lines, often arriving at the blind side of the centre-back. His ability to hold off challenges, win free kicks or simply buy time for his team to push up is a crucial asset -- and he's shown enough development in linkup play to operate as a target man, though there's more to come in that regard.

With a neat first touch, he can offer flicks, layoffs and short combinations under pressure, helping establish possession in advanced areas. Sesko is no sprinter in the classic sense, though his top-end speed is impressive for a centre-forward of his size. Last season, he recorded a rapid 34.9 km/h, which is more enough to trouble most high defensive lines in transition.

Sesko is a difficult, dynamic player to defend against, though he'll need to be tougher in the more physical Premier League. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Perhaps the biggest step forward, however, has come in the final third. Sesko has hit double figures in goals in three consecutive seasons and though 14 and 13 league goals in the past two seasons (in a league where the top scorer typical scores 30+) are not sky-high figures, it points to a high minimum and highlights improving productivity and confidence. Though he's not yet among Europe's most prolific strikers, he strikes the ball with remarkable precision and power, especially on his preferred right foot. He's capable of testing goalkeepers from most angles and distances, though the majority of his goals tend to come from within the 8-12 metre range, usually from slightly left-of-centre positions.

He's also a fast executor in front of goal and is adept at setting his body quickly, getting shots off without needing extra touches. That decisiveness gives him an edge in tight spaces, especially in the penalty area but also from further out. On top of that, he shows a sharpness in reacting to rebounds and loose/second balls, which is an instinctive element many of United's recent forwards have lacked. -- Tor-Kristian Karlsen

Sesko's areas for improvement

As with most strikers his age, there are refinements to make. Decision-making in the final third is one such area. While his dribbling ability is better than most centre-forwards, Sesko occasionally misjudges whether to take on a defender, shoot or release a teammate.

His shot volume -- averaging a fairly modest 2.24 attempts per 90 minutes last season -- could also do with an increase, especially considering the quality of his ball-striking. A figure closer to 3.0 (or even beyond) is justified for a player with such a good strike on the ball.

For a player with his physical profile, Sesko's duel success rate is also modest. He won just 33% last season, again that's somewhat low for a player of his size and strength. This may stem from his own self-image: rather than playing like a traditional "bruiser" No. 9, Sesko operates more as a technical, timing-based striker. That said in the Premier League, where physical duels are a given, becoming more assertive in challenges is crucial if he's to be a success.

There's also a question of rhythm. While his overall numbers are solid, he tends to score in streaks. Last season, he endured separate barren spells over two six-game periods -- a pattern that suggests he's still learning to manage form and confidence over the course of a campaign. -- Karlsen

Sesko scored 39 goals over two seasons for RB Leipzig in all competitions. Can he translate that form to his new club? KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Where Sesko fits at Man United, and what it means for Amorim

Dawson's view: Sesko is coming in to be the central striker in Amorim's 3-4-3 system. He'll be expected to run in behind, hold up the ball and link play. In theory, his physical attributes should mean he can do it all, although the Premier League is a different test than the Bundesliga.

The unknown about Sesko's arrival is the knock-on effect it could have on the rest of the team. United have spent more than £130 million on Cunha and Mbeumo and, presumably, they've been earmarked to fill the two No.10 roles. That would mean Bruno Fernandes will have to play deeper in midfield. The United captain did it regularly last season, but Amorim has hinted that he prefers the Portugal midfielder to play higher up the pitch.

Fernandes has to start and if Amorim's best team also includes Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko that means he will have to play as a No. 6 alongside one other. Right now, the options are Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte or Kobbie Mainoo. All three have different characteristics, but none of them are particularly mobile. It caused problems last season when opposing teams exploited big gaps between midfield, wing-backs and centre-backs.

Sesko's arrival has pushed United's spending through the £200m mark, but there's still hope they can do a bit more business before the deadline.

They first need to find moves for Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Tyrell Malacia and, possibly, Rasmus Højlund. Deals for Garnacho and Hojlund could yet raise close to £100m in fees. If that were to happen, it could allow United to firm up interest in Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba or another box-to-box midfielder.

That would give Amorim's team a more balanced look ahead of the new season. For now, though, he can be happy that the preseason mission to revamp an attack which struggled last season has been completed with the arrival of Sesko.

Manchester United's new signings: Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Diego Leon and Matheus Cunha. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Karlsen's view: The Slovenian feels like a natural fit for Amorim's United, not least because he offers something the team lacked last season: a genuine, reference-point No. 9.

While some scouting algorithms incidentally throws up Rasmus Højlund as the nearest stylistic peer, the former RB Leipzig forward is a more efficient and cold-blooded finisher. Crucially, he also brings a steadier, more fixed focal point to the centre of attack.

There's no secret that United's efficiency in the attacking box has been questionable for quite some time. Sesko's ability to read second balls, pounce on rebounds and occupy central zones will directly address that issue. He should also link well with midfield runners and advanced full-backs.

His ability to bring others into play through simple layoffs or combinations, especially when with his back to goal, makes him a facilitator as well as a finisher. While he's not the finished article, Sesko has all the core tools -- he just lacks some consistency and sharpening -- to lead the line at a Premier League giant. If Amorim can work on his decision-making and further improve his physical dominance, United might just (finally) have found their long-term No. 9.